The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "South" Group have continued advancing deeper into enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Predtechino in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The situation in the Chasov Yar area is developing slowly but inexorably. While containing a significant Ukrainian force grouping in their sector, Russian airborne troops are delivering precise and unexpected strikes against sensitive targets.



The Russian Armed Forces have created a threatening situation for Ukrainian troops across several sectors and directions of the Special Military Operation. As soon as some Ukrainian units were redeployed as reserves to threatened areas, a lightning strike was delivered.



Predtechino (approximately 400 residents) is a village located 2 kilometers from Konstantinovka. On May 24, our assault troops liberated the village of Stupochki, and as a natural progression, operations moved toward Predtechino. Forces have firmly consolidated positions, expanded the control zone toward commanding heights, and concentrated materiel and weaponry in this direction. Reconnaissance and surveillance operations were organized. Neighboring units on the left flank reached Dyleevka and pinned down part of enemy forces. Following this, artillery strikes were conducted, allowing entry into the settlement. The main task now is to secure the right flank to enable unconstrained operations on the left.

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Further actions will depend on the enemy's response. However, for any enemy movement, there are counteraction options available - our military leadership maintains both the initiative and operational flexibility. Regardless of how events develop, Ukrainian forces entrenched in positions along the canal near Kleshcheevka and in the Aleksandro-Shultino - Belaya Gora area should prepare for the worst - they will be eliminated.



In operational terms, neighboring units on the left must increase pressure on Yablonovka and Aleksandro-Kalinovo, and it is necessary to break through the Petrovka-Shcherbinovka-Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) stronghold. Once our assault troops reach the Kleban-Byk - Katerinovka sector, the Nazis defending positions to the east will have only one salvation - to flee...