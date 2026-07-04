Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian forces have liberated the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Konstantinovka

The city of Konstantinovka (48°32′ N 37°43′ E, population 78,179 at the beginning of 2022). Together with neighboring cities, it forms the Kramatorsk-Konstantinovka agglomeration. It is one of the largest industrial centers of the DPR, with developed ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, glass, chemical, and construction industries, as well as an important transit railway hub. The city is located on the Krivoy Torets River (a tributary of the Kazenny Torets, in the Seversky Donets basin). It is famous for its glass industry, which is why it is popularly called "City of Glass." It was here that the legendary ruby glass for the Kremlin stars was made.*

Oleksy Tykhogo Avenue (H-20). Toward Alekseevo-Druzhkovka.

Exhausted from Nazi captivity, Konstantinovka has returned home. At home, it will be healed, restored, and will become an adornment of Donbass.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Over the past 24 hours, the settlement of Alexandrovka in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast has been liberated."

Pokrovskoe defense hub of the AFU

The bridgehead on the left bank of the Volchya River, opposite the important Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Pokrovskoe in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast (in the area of the demarcation between the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye directions), has been formed. Today, the last (and largest) settlement in the bend of the Volchya River — Alexandrovka (47°58′11″ N 36°14′13″ E, population 1,951 in 2001) — has been liberated.

Volchya River: Alexandrovka on the left, Pokrovskoe on the right. The road bridge is visible straight ahead.

Road bridge across the Volchya River.

While pinning down enemy forces in the settlement of Pokrovskoe with the threat of entering the settlement, the most likely course of events may be flanking/outflanking maneuvers: on the left flank — Novoskelevatoe - Volnoe - Blagodatnoe, and on the right flank — Dobropasovo - Kolomiitsy, with support from the Tikhoe area. This would be followed by an advance to Malinovka - Mechetnoe and the cutting of the H-15 rocade. This would split the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense on the southern face of the Dnepropetrovsk direction, simultaneously enveloping the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Velikomikhailovka.

View of Alexandrovka from the settlement of Pokrovskoe.

From Bogodarovka to Alexandrovka.

Editor note: There is some debate about the origin of the ruby stars of the Kremlin. Some say Vyshny Volochok, but other sources point out that the original stars came from Konstantinovka.

The 1937 Originals (Konstantinovka): The first ruby stars required an entirely new, highly challenging formula known as "selenium ruby," which was successfully mixed, rolled, and layered into two-ply sheets by Nikanor Kurochkin's team at the Avtosteklo plant. Vyshny Volochok had no hand in this initial historic batch.

The 1970s Redesign (Vyshny Volochok): Decades later, Soviet authorities wanted to make the stars more durable and vibrant under shifting smog patterns. In the mid-1970s, a specialized engineering team led by glass scientist B.I. Ivanova at the "Krasny May" (Red May) factory in Vyshny Volochok invented an advanced, thick four-layer glass composition.