Marat Khairullin Substack

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
8h

😀Thanks Big😃

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SIMEON PAPADOPOULOS's avatar
SIMEON PAPADOPOULOS
8h

Excellent news! The final major defensive line of the UkranoNazis is about to be torn -off at the seams and this will happen sooner than late. Work brothers!

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