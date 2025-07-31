The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Warriors of the "winged infantry" (98th Guards Airborne Division) raised Russian and Airborne Forces flags on the outskirts of Shevchenko and Yuzhny districts, marking the liberation of Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

The operation to liberate Chasov Yar (48°35'N 37°50'E, approximately 12,000 residents, area 12.3 km²) began in early April 2024. This was a heavily fortified and strategically important defensive area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, covering the Slavyansk-Konstantinovka agglomeration which had been turned into a fortified zone stretching over 45 kilometers.

In blue numbers: 1 Kazenny Torets River 2 Krivoy Torets River 3 Bakhmutka River. In red numbers: 1 Chasov Yar 2 Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) 3 Konstantinovka 4 Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk).

Successes of the Russian Armed Forces near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and at the junction of the Krasnoarmeysk sector with Konstantinovka created serious problems for Ukrainian forces on the watershed highlands between the rivers of Kazenny Torets and Krivoy Torets. With Chasov Yar's liberation, Russian forces reached the ridge of the watershed between the Bakhmutka and Krivoy Torets rivers. This position gives Russian forces an advantage in conducting an operational-strategic operation to eliminate the Ukrainian fortified area of Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka-Konstantinovka - the main defensive node of Ukrainian forces in DPR.



Following Krasnoarmeysk's liberation, two envelopment directions will take shape: eastern from Chasov Yar and western from the direction of Krasnoarmeysk-Dobropolye.



As for Ukrainian forces - they should practice their stretching, they'll need record flexibility for the "split" we will put them through.



Total losses during combat operations for the city's liberation:

- Approximately 7,500 Ukrainian troops

- 11 tanks

- 55 armored vehicles

- 160 field artillery guns and mortars

West of Chasov Yar, in Krasnoarmeysk, Russian forces have begun combat operations in urban areas. A new tactical element is the "seeping in" method using small groups infiltrating city districts (the red circles within Krasnoarmeysk/Pokrovsk), establishing strongpoints there, reinforcing them with weapons and personnel, and then expanding control over designated city blocks.



Methodical, well-planned and organized work. Combat experience is the source of the mastery demonstrated by Russian commanders and soldiers to the whole world!