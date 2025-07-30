In the recent days of July, our attention has been focused on the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) axis and its junction with the Konstantinovka axis—where the most rapid advances are being made across a broad segment of the frontline.

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Today, we turn our focus to the emerging Izyum axis. Along the entire Oskol line (Kupyansk - Liman), this sector is currently the most problematic for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To the north, near the village of Kruglyakovka, our forces have established a right-flank envelopment of the AFU’s Borovaya salient and have maintained control over the Oskol River’s shoreline for several months. Advances on the left flank of this salient—along the Redkodub - Rubtsy axis (approx. 8 km)—are splitting two AFU salients (Borovaya and Torskoe), granting the Russian Armed Forces operational flexibility across the entire Oskol line. With three deep flanking penetrations (Kupyansk, Borovaya, and Torskoe salients), our forces now threaten key Oskol River crossings.



By securing the flanks of these pincer movements, the General Staff of the Russian Forces can plan multi-directional envelopments and strikes on any of these sectors, depending on enemy force dispositions. This will systematically degrade the AFU’s deeply layered defenses. Control over Oskol River crossings will sever AFU logistics from deep Ukraine and, at a decisive stage, complicate the withdrawal of AFU personnel and equipment to the river’s right bank.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.*

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the AFU launched flank counterattacks near Redkodub, aiming to cut off our salient along the Redkodub-Zelenaya Dolina line and disrupt the our operational plan. These counterattacks were repelled, with surviving enemy units retreating to their initial positions. Meanwhile, Russian assault units have begun advancing toward Srednee (on the right bank of the Nitrius River) while expanding their foothold toward Kolodezi. The village of Kolodezi anchors the left flank of the AFU’s defensive cluster (Kolodezi-Stavki-Zarechnoe), which shields the critical Rubtsy-Drobyshevo-Liman logistics corridor. Losing this cluster would cost the AFU control over the Torskoe salient.



A highly dynamic operational situation is unfolding in this theater, with a multi-phase offensive operation now in preparation.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.