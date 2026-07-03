Slavyansk Direction; area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed and dotted line=Line of Combat Contact back on November 24th, 2025. The blue line with blue arches is the "1st Slavyansk-Konstantinovka defensive line.”

North Donetsk Direction; Oskol - Slavyansk - Seversk Area. Areas of responsibility of the West and South Groups. The yellow line with diagonal dashes represents the line of combat contact back on September 30th, 2025. The orange colored in area represents the area of new activity.

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka ("South" Group area of responsibility). The yellow line with red dots represents the line of contact on October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the 'South' Group, the settlement of Piskunovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."

Significant progress has been made on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River. The settlement of Piskunovka (48°52′57″ N 37°50′16″ E, population 174 in 2001) has been liberated. The terrain is complex: the northern outskirts of the village are on the high bank of the river, while the southern part descends the slopes of chalk deposits.

Northern outskirts of Piskunovka. Bank of the Seversky Donets River.

Northern outskirts of Piskunovka. Bank of the Seversky Donets River.

Northern outskirts of Piskunovka.

Southern outskirts of Piskunovka in the area of the nature reserve.

Surrounding the village are chalk hills, in places cut by ravines and numerous gullies. On the opposite side of the river is a dense forest with many oxbow lakes and ponds. In the area of the village is a branch of the "Melovaya Flora" steppe nature reserve. East of the village lies the settlement of Lavrentyevka (Korsunovka), which until 1968 was a separate village but is now part of Piskunovka. Approximately 2 kilometers west of Piskunovka lies the settlement of Starodubovka, to which the C051432 road leads, skirting the slopes of the chalk deposits and the Starodubok ravine. The Starodubovka defense area covers the approach to the northern outskirts of the settlement of Nikolaevka and the Slavyansk Thermal Power Plant.

C051432 road, Starodubovka - Piskunovka.

Lavrentyevka

Slavyansk Thermal Power Plant. View from the C051432 road.

The flanking envelopment of the Dolgy Forest - Starodubovka area (the right flank being Piskunovka - Starodubovka, and the left flank Rai-Aleksandrovka - Staraya Nikolaevka) forces the enemy to withdraw to the line of the Slavyansk Thermal Power Plant - Orekhovatka, into the village and industrial built-up areas.



In the current operational situation, the logical development will be the destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense areas in the settlements of Starodubovka and Orekhovatka, and an advance on the left flank along the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal, enveloping the settlement of Nikolaevka from the south. Simultaneously, the "wedge" in the area of the clay quarry will be expanded.

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