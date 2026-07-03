Marat Khairullin Substack

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jsarnak's avatar
jsarnak
10m

Love the almost daily updates! Thanks!

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Doretta's avatar
Doretta
17m

What is the situation with farming (or any commerce)in the disputed area?

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