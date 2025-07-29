The Russian Ministry of Defense reports:



"Units of the "Center" Group have liberated the settlement of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic through decisive operations."



"Units of the "East" Group continued advancing into the depth of enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Temirovka in Zaporozhye Oblast."

The configuration of the line of contact on the southern facet of the Pokrovsk sector indicates that the most favorable direction for Russian Armed Forces operations in this area is a splitting strike toward the Solenenkaya Ravine - Novopavlovka line. Developing this direction would allow enveloping the major Ukrainian defense cluster Dimitrov-Balagan-Promin (Balagan isn't translated from 'БАЛАГАН.' Look to the left of Moskovskoe) from the west, creating two isolated pockets of Ukrainian resistance (Mirnograd and Pokrovsk) to be systematically destroyed separately.



Anticipating this, the Ukrainian command has blocked this direction with a defensive cluster at Chunishino-Novopavlovka-Sukhoy Yar, manned by motivated Nazis from Ukraine's 35th National Guard Regiment and the separate assault brigade “Lyut” (see the flags next to Dimitrov or ‘Dymytrov’ on the map). This defensive cluster uses railway lines and tree belts as flank anchors. Our assault units have been trying to break through this sector for two months. They liberated the village of Lysovka but could not advance further.



The liberation of Novoukrainka village (48°13'45"N 37°12'01"E, population ~40) represents an envelopment of the Ukrainian defensive area at Chunishino, which covers the right flank of this Ukrainian defensive cluster. If enemy defenses collapse, success may develop toward Solnechny (Солнечный, just follow the red arrow moving north from Novoukrainka) and Novopavlovka. If the enemy offers stubborn resistance, the likely response would be activating the Novogrodovka-Dimitrov axis (along the railway line; Novogrodovka is spelled "Novohrodovka" on the bottom right corner of the map).



The initiative lies entirely with Russian forces, so any Ukrainian reaction will be countered with responses on eastern sectors where our unit regrouping has been completed.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

The Ukrainian emphasis on media success has backfired - their attempted counterattack on the Sumy axis and redeployment of most combat-capable units there, while leaving "quiet" sectors exposed, allowed Russian forces to deliver a painful strike on the right flank of the Gulyaipole sector (spelled "Hulyaipole" on the map).



The liberation of Temirovka represents an advance onto the left flank of a major and advantageously positioned (on the watershed of three rivers) Ukrainian defensive cluster: Temirovka-Uspenovka-Gulyaipole.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

Moreover, the advance to Temirovka (toward Novoyvanovka) cuts the Gulyaipole-Novoselka highway (which enters Temirovka from the west) and disrupts logistics along the northbound lateral road from Temirovka. With control established on the watershed high ground between the Voronaya and Yanchur rivers, our artillery will dominate the valleys of the Solenaya and Yanchur rivers, facilitating operations to liberate settlements in the Uspenovka-Poltavka agglomeration.



The day before, the village of Malinovka was liberated on the central axis of this cluster.



The Russian General Staff is methodically and relentlessly overloading the Ukrainian command with new active sectors where developments are becoming critical for Ukrainian forces. The right flank of the Zaporozhye direction has initiated active operations. Meanwhile, interesting developments are also being reported from the left flank in the Kamenskoye and Malaya Tokmachka area.