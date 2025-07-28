The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "Center" Group have liberated the settlements of Boykovka and Belgiyka in the Donetsk People's Republic through decisive combat operations."

Boykovka (Boyikovka on the map, marked with a Russian flag), a village in Dobropolye district of the DPR (48°24'04"N 37°18'31"E, about 100 residents) on the left bank of the Kazenny Torets River is one of the strongholds in the Ukrainian forces' Boykovka-Suvorovo-Fedorovka defensive area covering river crossings and approaches to the Belitskoye logistics hub.



Two days ago, the enemy attempted a counterattack toward Mayak, hoping to eliminate our bridgehead on the left bank that protects the right flank of the Mayak-Novoeconomicheskoye line. The attack was repelled with enemy losses. Russian forces immediately exploited this success, organizing a river crossing operation with right flank support to advance into Boykovka. As a result, we expanded the Mayak-Boykovka bridgehead with support from Novotoretskoye, gaining advantageous positions for developing the offensive toward Fedorovka and Suvorovo strongholds.

The settlement of Belgiyka (Belhyika on the map, marked with a Russian flag, 48.234275, 37.161210) is located on the railway connecting Chunishino (Chunyshyno) and the ruins of the Shevchenko mine (Шахта* No.21 Шевченко, look just below Troyanda) through Zverevo. This serves as a gateway to the southern outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), with potential access to Zelenovka (Зеленовка) or Lazurny (Лазурный) districts depending on the situation. An alternative operational approach would be to encircle Chunishino village, thereby outflanking the heavily fortified Ukrainian defensive area of Chunishino-Sukhy Yar that covers the junction between the Pokrovsk and Dimitrov (Mirnograd) defense hubs.



The enemy is reporting increased activity by Russian special forces reconnaissance groups in southern and central urban areas. Reconnaissance operations benefit from the fog of war - the greater the confusion, the more effective they become. Results should become apparent soon. Apparently, bridgeheads are being prepared within the city where supplies and weapons are being concentrated, while assault groups infiltrate to breach the defenses from within.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Note: While some channels have reported the liberation of Yablonovka and Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Konstantinovka direction, information is conflicting. Until the Ministry of Defense announces it, we will leave it as under Ukrainian control.



*Due to peculiarities of Russian script, "Шахта" looks like "Шахmа" on the map.