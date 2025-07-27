The Russian Ministry of Defense reports:



- “The Russian Defense Minister congratulated servicemen of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade on liberating Zeleny Gai in the DPR;”



- “Units of the "East" Group successfully liberated Maliyevka in Dnepropetrovsk region through offensive operations;”

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

The deteriorating situation near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) has forced the Armed Forces of Ukraine to reinforce their urban garrison. With no strategic reserves available, the AFU can only maneuver existing units along the contact line.



These redeployments weaken Ukrainian forces through multiple effects:



First, security decreases as units become most vulnerable during movement;



Second, constant positional changes and marching stress physically and mentally exhaust personnel;



Third, combat readiness declines as troops must rapidly fortify new positions while establishing coordination and supply lines;



Fourth, overall defensive stability suffers as reinforcing critical sectors weakens other areas;



These cumulative effects are exacerbated by the inability to properly rotate or rest personnel.



Current developments clearly demonstrate the tactical planning of Russian command, showcasing flexible execution and well-coordinated operations between various military branches.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine appear to have weakened their right flank by shifting troops to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), which our assault units - having prepared for several days - immediately exploited by advancing from their staging positions.



Zeleny Gai (48°04′06″N 36°39′07″E, ~900 residents) sits on the Volchya River's (Wolf River on the map) left bank, which forms the Russia-Ukraine border. Only one enemy stronghold remains in this sector - Iskra. Its liberation would restore Russia's border along the Volchya River to Aleksandrovgrad and Novoselovka settlements, achievable within 2-3 days after securing Maliyevka.



Maliyevka (47°55′22″N 36°37′21″E, ~150 residents) marks our assault troops' entry into Ukrainian territory. The next objective is Novoselovka, after which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will likely retreat beyond the Voronaya River.



Despite its strategically favorable position at the interfluve between four rivers, this AFU defensive node is rapidly collapsing under alternating Russian strikes from multiple directions.



We're nearly out of space on this map. Thanks to our defenders - we'll soon need to prepare new mapping materials for this expanding sector.