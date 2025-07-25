The title box reads: Operational-Tactical Area: Donetsk Direction

For the second day now, interesting news has been coming from the Russian city of Krasnoarmeysk (formerly Pokrovsk). The enemy's information channels are overheating from their own intensity, flooding themselves with a mix of propaganda and disinformation.



Russian reconnaissance groups are operating freely in the territory of Krasnoarmeysk (formerly Pokrovsk). After the liberation of Zverevo from the south, reconnaissance and assault units began infiltrating urban districts and have been spotted in the city center. Ukrainian propaganda hints that they will be surrounded, blockaded, and starved out. No, svidomye*—they will take your food, your weapons, and (if you don’t run) your lives. Airborne Forces commander V.F. Margelov taught: "When going behind enemy lines, take less food and more ammo. The one with a loaded rifle will always find food."



It is quite likely that, using infiltration tactics (taking advantage of personnel shortages in AFU units), our fighters will push deeper into built-up areas, set up caches, and prepare assault groups, accumulating personnel and weapons—until, when ready, gunfire erupts simultaneously across multiple districts of the city.



Urban terrain is an excellent place for defenders. But for scouts and saboteurs, it’s home.



The enemy may try to reinforce city units with reserves pulled from forward positions. And immediately, our assault units will begin advancing on the weakened sectors.



In the near future, by observing the areas where our units are active, we will see and understand how the enemy intends to act. On this section of the front, the fog of war grows clearer the fewer options the AFU has left.



*Svidomye translated literally to "the conscious ones," something that Ukrainian nationalists refer to themselves as. Here, it is being used sarcastically.