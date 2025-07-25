Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
3h

Somewhere in the forest an old haggard witch lights candles and waxes lyrical over a cauldron for the soon to be departed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture