Part 1:



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "In the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) direction, as a result of offensive actions by the "Center" group of forces, the settlements of Novoekonomicheskoe (marked with a Russian flag) and Zverevo (not marked with a flag, but it is marked on the map in the second part) of the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated."

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Novoekonomicheskoe (48°19′40″N 37°19′55″E, approx. 300 residents) is the forward position of the suburbs of Krasnoarmeysk—Mirnograd (Dimitrov/Dymytrov). This is the left flank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's eastern defensive line (Sofiyevka - Novoekonomicheskoe), covering Krasnoarmeysk. It was a major AFU defensive stronghold on the left bank of the Kazenny Torets River. As of today, both riverbanks—from the village of Mayak to the town of Grodovka—are under Russian control. The natural obstacle of the Kazenny Torets River has been overcome, and after regrouping and concentrating forces on the left (western) bank, Russian units will begin advancing toward the defensive strongholds covering the city, which are located in the area of numerous mines and urban infrastructure.



Over the past two weeks, we have observed the "Russian swing" tactic on the relatively small Mayak-Novoekonomicheskoe sector. Active operations were conducted in the Mayak-Novotoretskoe area. The enemy, attempting to cover this direction by maneuvering forces, immediately "activated" the central sector, where our assault units began advancing from Razino toward Rodinskoye, reaching the Krasnolimanskaya and Rodinskaya-2 mines. To counter the threat of a breakthrough, the enemy deployed reserves to the Sukhetskoye-Rodinskoye line. Without halting their northern advance toward Novoe Shakhtovo and Vladimirovka, our units struck the left flank, reached the left bank of the river, liberated Novoekonomicheskoe, and created a threat of enveloping the rear of the AFU'S Moskovskoye-Promin defensive sector on the southeastern face of the city’s defenses.



The village of Zverevo (48°14′55″N 37°07′28″E, approx. 1,000 residents), located on the southwestern corner of Pokrovsk’s defensive line, has been liberated from the Nazis before. Two months ago, after a failed AFU counteroffensive aimed at cutting off the Kotlino salient, the village fell into the gray zone. Today, it has been liberated and now serves as a stronghold for our assault units to either advance toward Pervomayskoye-Krasnoarmeysk (Pervomayskoye is visible on the second map) or push northwest toward the railway to reinforce the Kotlino sector.

Part 2:

A new, more detailed map of the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) area, showing both flanks for clarity. The scale is smaller, but the noose around Pokrovsk’s neck is visible—and it will tighten with each passing day.



The right flank of the eastern line is anchored at the village of Mayak, with Vladimirovka above it, expanding northward toward Shakhovo on the outer encirclement radius of Pokrovsk. The Mayak position covers the right flank of units operating in the Belitskoye-Pokrovsk direction and secures a bridgehead on the left bank of the Kazenny Torets River.



From Novotroitskoye (liberated on July 22), the "Center" Group's assault units are engaging the AFU’s Boykovka-Suvorovo-Fedorovka defensive sector, pinning down enemy forces that threaten the right flank of our assault groups entrenched near the Krasnolimanskaya mine’s vent shaft (шахта Краснолиманская, to the east of Rodinskoye) and the ponds near the Rodinskaya-2 mine (Шахта Родинская-2, same area).



From Razino, movement continues along the central line toward the outskirts of Rodinskoye, where enemy strongpoints are positioned near the Krasnolimanskaya and Rodinskaya-2 mines.



The left flank of the eastern line consists of the Nikolaevka-Mirolubovka (Myrolyubovka on the map) positions, now reinforced by Novoekonomicheskoe. Operations here target the approaches to Mirnograd (Dimitrov) and the Stakhanovskaya mine (Шахта Стахановская, just west of Novoekonomicheskoe) along the Pokrovsk-Novoekonomicheskoye highway, tying down the AFU’s right flank and preventing enemy maneuvers along the line of the combat contact). With the liberation of Novoekonomicheskoe, our units have gained access to the left bank of the Sennaya River (a tributary of the Kazenny Torets), threatening the rear of the AFU's Moskovskoye-Dimitrov defensive sector.



The southern face of the enemy’s defenses is anchored on the left by the Sennaya River. The defensive sector is located in the urban areas of Mirnograd (Dimitrov) and the southern districts of Pokrovsk. The right flank of the AFU’s southern defenses lies near the railway opposite the village of Kotlino. The entire southern line benefits from developed urban infrastructure, providing strong defensive positions manned by motivated Nazi units from "Lyut" special forces, the 68th Jäger Brigade, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, and the 35th Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard. The fighting here is positional, but reports indicate activity by our reconnaissance-sabotage groups in the Lazurny, Shakhtersky, and Solnechny districts. They are probing enemy positions near Pervomayskoye, where, according to Ukrainian channels, they have "run out of personnel." Today, the southern line’s left flank was reinforced with the liberation of Zverevo.



The western line (Kotlino-Novonikolaevka) is covered by the AFU’s deeply layered defenses, consisting of strongholds at "Pokrovsky Mine" (Шахта Покровского, just north of Udachnoe)-Udachnoe-Muravka. The left flank (Pokrovsky Mine) and center (Udachnoye-Novopodgorodnoye) rely on the Kovalikha, Matyushina, and Gorodskaya ravines, where the enemy has likely prepared fallback positions to cover the M-30 highway and railway supplying Pokrovsk. On this line, our assault and recon units are conducting reconnaissance-in-force in the Udachnoe-Molodetskoe and Novonikolaevka-Muravka sectors.



How this "Krasnoarmeysk bud" will unfold and the "Pokrovsk noose" tighten will become clear in the coming days, once supporting operations on the Pokrovsk sector’s operational radii are completed.



Translation Note: Don't get confused. On the map "Dymytrov" (Dimitrov) is not a different settlement. Dimitrov is the old name for Mirnograd, but Mikhail labeled the southern portion "Dymytrov" to contrast it with the northern section. Mikhail: "South of it is the southern quarter... across the Balagan (БАЛАГАН) wasteland."

Translation Note 2: When Russian is written in script, the "г" (print version) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m.” Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like our "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail uses both Russian print and Russian script.

Translation Note 3: Speaking of Pervomayskoye, to add to the confusion, this is another settlement with 3 names, depending on what you prefer.



Via a close friend:

Red - Pokrovsk

Blue - Zverevo

Yellow - Leontovychi (also known as Pershe Travnya or Pervoe Maya - Mikhail called it Pervomayskoye)

Mint color - Troyanda

Another interesting thing is that, in Pokrovsk itself, there is a district called Pervomayka (May Day, circled in fuscia). It is exactly accessible from Leontovychi.



But Mikhail was writing specifically about "First of May" or Pervomayskoye (Ukrainian: Leontovychi).



Mikhail loves his old Ministry of Defense maps!








