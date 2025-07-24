Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loam's avatar
Loam
11h

The Caspian Post reports: "Massive Cyberattack Disrupts Internet in Major Ukrainian Cities

Russian hacker groups reportedly launched a coordinated cyberattack that took down internet service in Kyiv, Lviv, and Rivne. Over 20 Ukrainian hosting providers were affected, impacting websites, IPTV, VoIP services, and data centers used by nearly 900,000 users."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
9h

Squeeze the Nazis until their pips squeak.

I read some time back that strategically, tactically, you don't fully encircle enemy troops, that is, establish a full blown cauldron but rather, leave a corridor (cajoling) open for retreating troops, pummelling their asses as they flee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture