Marat Khairullin Substack

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
18m

😀Thanks Big😃

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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
1h

11.6k in 1989 down to 480 in 2025 suggests that the mine had run its life cycle. Although we don't know how many scarpered from 2022 or how many diehards remained awaiting liberation. For those who did welcome back to civilisation and God Bless you.

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