Area of Responsibility of the "Center" Group. Raiskoye - Rodinskoye sector.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "On July 22nd, assault units of the 'Center' Group, including those using armored vehicles, completed the liberation of the city of Belitskoye. The city is currently under the control of Russian troops, and operations are underway to search for and eliminate individual Ukrainian servicemen hiding in building basements."



Units of the "Center" Group are conducting active combat operations north of the city of Krasnoarmeysk to eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Dobropolye - Krivorozhye - Shilovka.

This hub of defensive positions is located on a complex section of terrain with many mining towns, mines, abandoned mines, and shafts. A collection of artificial structures that are useful in organizing stronghold areas and defensive positions. The settlements and mining industry enterprises located in this sector are connected by a developed transport network, which is used by the enemy for maneuver and supply of the grouping defending here. The flanks of the defense areas are protected by rivers flowing within the sector: the Byk River, the Vodyanaya River, the Grishinka River, and a number of ravines flowing into these rivers.



In the center of the defensive hub is the city of Belitskoye (48°24′25″ N 37°10′58″ E, population 11,600 in 1989, 480 in 2025). A young, compact mining town that began to be built in 1953 as a settlement for the mine named after the 21st Congress of the CPSU and the "Oktyabrskaya" mining and processing plant. To develop the coal district and build the settlement, demobilized soldiers and youth from different parts of the USSR came here on Komsomol assignments. In December 1966, the settlement was classified as a city.



The complex terrain, well-equipped defensive hub is being "dismantled" by units of the "Center" Group in parts, attacking from three directions:



· On the right flank along the Byk River, on the Kutuzovka - Annovka - Dobropolye axis;

· On the left flank along the Grishinka River, on the Novoaleksandrovka - Shilovka axis, with a flanking envelopment on the Novoaleksandrovka - Dobropolye (the smaller village) axis;



· In the center, splitting the sector along the Vodyanaya River, on the Dorozhnoye - Belitskoye - Vodyanskoye axis.

The liberation of the city of Belitskoye is a turning point in the operation to eliminate this large Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hub. After Russian units reach the Dobropolye (village) - Krasnopodolye line, the radial road O0518 will be cut, and the defensive hub will disintegrate into isolated defense areas, which will be systematically eliminated.