Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
2h

The RAF is in overdrive and Zelensky is on run.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Loam's avatar
Loam
2h

"Broke them into pieces, and beaten to a pulp

And last, we're explained to the moaned enemies:

Remember our russian mysterious tactic –

– it means we go forward ! Even when we retreat."

Игорь Растеряев. Русская дорога

https://youtu.be/37l7P5V1eXU?si=KNsm4Y79h5Q-gKxw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture