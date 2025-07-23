The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: “Units of the "North" Group of forces have liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region through decisive operations.”

Буферная Зона=Buffer Zone. ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Varachino (coordinates 51°08′28″N 34°55′46″E, population approximately 60) formed the left flank of the Ukrainian forces' defensive line Varachino-Yablonovka-Yunakovka in the Sumy sector buffer zone.

On June 13, 2025, Russian forces liberated Yablonovka, the central defensive area of this sector. The Ukrainian command, assessing the threat of Russian units advancing toward the Khrapovshchina (Hrapovshchina)-Yablonovka highway and potentially flanking Yunakovka, as well as considering the negative political and propaganda impact of possibly losing Yunakovka during this difficult period of begging for more handouts from the EU while dealing with internal conflicts, decided to reinforce this direction.



Reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed to the Sumy Region from all sectors where the situation permitted, with the aim of stopping the advance of Russian troops.



However, the strategy of the Russian General Staff is structured in such a way that regardless of the Ukrainian forces' actions, they maintain the initiative by simply switching operational modes:



MODE "A": When conditions permit advancing - they attack, destroying enemy manpower, equipment, and weapons;



MODE "B": When the enemy decides to advance into the Russian killing zone - they halt, engage the enemy, destroy their manpower, equipment, and weapons, then begin active operations in sectors where the enemy has withdrawn units to reinforce the Sumy direction.



In both modes, the task set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is accomplished: demilitarization and denazification of the fascists.



In this local sector, the methodology mirrors that of the overall theater of operations - when the enemy concentrates forces and efforts on our right (Kondratovka-Alekseevka) and left (Yunakovka) flanks, Russian units strike at the center - today this was Varachino. A week ago, pressure was applied at Miropolye (south of Guevo).



As our ancestors taught: "No one plays hero. There's no need. We calmly burn their tanks."