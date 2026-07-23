Zin Note: A "rocade" is a road running parallel to the front.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Artelnoye in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction Northeast Sector. The pink represents the area of advancement of the Russian Forces.

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Units of the "North" group, without slowing their pace, continue their offensive in all nodal areas of the Veliky Burluk sector. Covering the main rocade T-21-04, which "tightens" the flanks of the sector along the Olkhovatka - Bely Kolodez line, the enemy created a defensive line to the north, relying on the Plotva River. From the settlement of Zakharovka, the C-210812 rocade passes through a number of rural settlements located on the left bank of the river.

Stronghold areas have been stationed in them, linked by a system of fire and the rocade into a single line, with its flanks: the right flank at the settlement of Ustinovka, the left flank at the settlement of Zakharovka.



Assault units of the Russian Armed Forces established control over the settlement of Volokhovskoye on July 21 and are fighting in the settlement of Zakharovka, clearing its territory of defending enemy groups. Pressure on the left flank of the Zakharovka - Ustinovka defensive line has been supported on the opposite flank: on July 22, units of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Guards Motorized Rifle Division established control over the settlement of Artelnoye (50°14′23″ N 37°37′21″ E, population 55 in 2001).

It is located at a distance of about 6 kilometers east of the settlement of Ustinovka (the right flank of the Zakharovka - Ustinovka line). Here, relying on the Ozerny Yar ravine and the Budarki - Olkhovatka rocade, the enemy prepared a number of stronghold defense areas on the Ustinovka - Anishchino line, which cover its flank in the Ustinovka - Kupino hub. Thus, simultaneously with operations to eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub in the Bely Kolodez area, units of the "North" group have begun pressure on the base of the operational "triangle" of Varvarovka-Zakharovka-Ustinovka. In this regard, it is likely that an intensification of combat operations should be expected in the Budarki - Varvarovka (Okhrimovka - Varvarovka) area, at the "apex" of the operational triangle.

The rural settlement of Artelnoye

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Blagodatnoye in Zaporozhye Oblast."

Dnepropetrovsk Direction (Ivanovka - Pokrovskoye sector) Area of Responsibility of the "East" Group. The yellow line with red dashes represents the line of combat contact back in December 24th, 2025.

East Group Area of Responsibility (Pokrovskoye - Orekhov sector); The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Units of the "East" Group continue to build up their efforts in the area of the settlement of Pokrovskoye, on the border of Dnepropetrovsk Oblast of Ukraine and Zaporozhye Oblast of the Russian Federation. The enemy is unsuccessfully attempting to counterattack on the Ivanovka-Iskra line, while in the meantime, Russian assault units are expanding the bridgehead on the opposite flank, southwest of the settlement of Pokrovskoye. On July 19, the settlement of Volnoye was liberated, and on July 22, the settlement of Blagodatnoye (47°54′35″ N 36°06′33″ E, population 35 in 2001) was liberated.

The actions are aimed at destroying the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Zelenaya Dolina - Shevchenkovskoye - Zelenoye and reaching the H-15 highway. This will allow the creation of a bridgehead for further development of the offensive, depending on the situation, in all directions: with a southwestern envelopment of the Pokrovskoye area, an advance along the highway toward Novonikolaevka, and an envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Novoye Pole - Khristoforovka.