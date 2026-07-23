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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
9h

😀Thanks Big😃

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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
9h

After introductions and opening statements Lavrov's meeting with Rubio lasted no longer than it takes to make scrambled eggs.

MR - Can you cease assisting Iran in targeting our strategic assets in the Gulf, we're almost blind?

SL- No!

MR- OK, my seconds will be in touch regarding future talks, cooperation.

SL- Our door is always open

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