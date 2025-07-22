The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "Center" Group have liberated the settlement of Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic through decisive operations."

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Novotoretskoye (48°24′12″N 37°19′33″E, approximately 500 residents) is situated on the right bank of the Kazenny Torets River. The entire right bank sector from Mayak to Grodovka is now under the control of Russian Armed Forces. Three bridgeheads have been established on the left bank: near Mayak village, Razino village, and Grodovka.



The central bridgehead in the Razino area is expanding wedge-like toward Rodinskoye, with its flanks secured near Mayak (right flank) and Nikolaevka (left flank). Both flanks remain active - the right flank maintains pressure on enemy defenses in the Mayak-Novoye Shakhovo direction, while the left flank advances toward Novoeconomicheskoe, effectively tying down enemy forces and preventing them from gaining operational initiative.



Ukrainian forces are reportedly preparing a secondary defensive line anchored on the Novoye Shakhovo-Rodinskoye-Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) railway.



The spearhead of the Rodinskoye wedge continues expanding northwest toward Sukhetskoye village, where Russian forces are preparing a staging area for further operations. This development sets conditions for enveloping Rodinskoye from the north and advancing toward Belitskoye, which would effectively sever Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) from Ukrainian-controlled territory.



Notably, Ukrainian authorities appear to be preparing to downgrade Pokrovsk's status as a "strategically important area."