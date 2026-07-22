Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Northeast Kharkov Oblast (Volchansk to Bely Kolodez sector). The yellow line with red dashes represents the line of combat contact back in November 28th, 2025. The pink represents the area of advancement.

Kharkov Direction Northeast Sector. The pink represents the area of advancement of the Russian Forces.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Volokhovskoye in Kharkov Oblast."

In the Kharkov direction, units of the "North" group prepared a bridgehead with its flanks protected by the Plotva and Seversky Donets rivers, and then began a rapid advance toward the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Bely Kolodez defensive hub from three directions. In the center, they consolidated on the line of the Zemlyanoy Yar ravine and are engaging enemy units in combat, preventing them from maneuvering to the flanks.

Simultaneously, they began enveloping the flanks of the defensive hub. They consolidated on the bridgehead in the area of the settlement of Ukrainskoye (liberated on July 1, 2026) and, developing the offensive along the Dolgaya ravine, reached the southwestern outskirts of the settlement of Bely Kolodez in the area of the settlement of Yurchenkovo.

On the left flank, along the Plotva River, they reached the Zakharovka - Volokhovskoye line. Fighting is ongoing in the settlement of Zakharovka. On July 21, control was established over the settlement of Volokhovskoye (50°14′16″ N 37°10′47″ E, population 209 in 2001). The C-210812 rocade, which passes through these villages and connects the right flank of this sector of the Ukrainian grouping with its center (the settlement of Bely Kolodez), has been cut and is controlled by Russian units.

The C-210812 road, from the settlement of Zakharovka, changes direction to the southeast and continues to the settlement of Blagodatnoye along the left bank of the Plotva River. Along the left bank of the river are located the settlements of Ivanovka, Vasilyevka, Blagodatnoye, Nefedovka, Chernoye, and Kupino. Here, the enemy has equipped stronghold defense areas connected by a system of artillery, rockets, and drones and the C-210812 rocade into a single defensive line protecting access to the operational rocade T-21-04, which "tightens" the forefield of the Veliky Burluk transport-logistics hub into the next defensive line of Olkhovatka - Prikolotnoye - Bely Kolodez. The village of Zakharovka is the key to the first Ukrainian defensive line, "unlocking" its left flank. To successfully break through the first line, it is likely that units of the "North" Group will begin advancing in the Budarki - Varvarovka and Chugunovka - Olkhovatka areas.