Review of the situation in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) sector of the Donetsk direction and adjacent areas, including the Konstantinovka sector to the northeast and the Dnepropetrovsk sector to the southwest:

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Following the liberation of Belaya Gora village (Belaya Hora on the map), our assault units have redirected their efforts northward toward the AFU defensive zone in the triangle of heights 204.4-196.9-236.9 in the Oskovo nature reserve, which secures the rear of AFU forces trapped in the "pocket." Simultaneously, our assault groups have increased activity near Predtechino village, advancing closer to our positions around Belaya Gora. Let's see whether AFU "specialists" from battalions defending the right bank of the Seversky Donets-Donetsk canal can avoid being encircled...



On the left flank of this sector, significant activity has been observed near Yablonovka, with most areas now under control of our assault groups. Advances have been made along the H-32 highway between Stepanovka and Yablonovka toward Berestok. This movement isolates AFU reinforcements arriving in the Stepanovka area from the Kleban-Byk defensive sector, which now faces imminent operational encirclement - only about two kilometers remain before reaching the H-20 highway.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Westward, on the right flank of the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) sector, the main Russian effort focuses on Rodinskoye. Our forward assault units have secured positions near Krasny Liman (too small to put on the map, but Ukrainians refer to it as Chervone Liman, which is right next to Rodinskoye) and the ventilation shaft of Krasnolimanskaya mine. Operations are underway to expand this bridgehead toward Sukhetskoye. To secure this advance's flanks, containing attacks are being conducted northward (Mayak-Vladimirovka) and southward (Nikolaevka-Novoeconomicheskoye).



Further west, on the left flank of Pokrovsk direction's Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) sector, movement has resumed near Udachnoe toward Molodetskoye. Eastward, in Pokrovsk's immediate vicinity, advances are being made from Zverevo toward Pervomayskoye. These actions appear designed to draw AFU reserves closer to Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) while securing the right flank of units preparing to advance from Novonikolaevka toward Muravka-Novopavlovka.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

To the south, in the "East" Group's area of operations, our assault units have reached Zeleny Gai while actively advancing along the Alexandrovgrad-Kamyshevakha line. Increased activity has also been noted near Temirovka.



Across the entire operational area, we observe sequentially activated sectors - following patterns known to Russian military command - that systematically fracture AFU defenses. This demonstrates precisely the operational initiative our forces maintain, with the freedom to conduct wide-ranging, proactive operations across extended frontline segments.