The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "South" Group successfully advanced and liberated the settlement of Belaya Gora (Belaya Hora on the map) in the Donetsk People's Republic.”

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Belaya Gora (coordinates: 48°28′55″N, 37°52′08″E; population approximately 80) is a small settlement that, together with the village of Aleksandro-Shultino, forms a major and well-fortified defensive area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The terrain is advantageous, anchored by the confluence of two rivers - the Naumikha and the Bakhmutka.



With the capture of Belaya Gora and the subsequent liberation of Aleksandro-Shultino, the "South" Group of Forces will secure a key hub on the Konstantinovka sector of the Donetsk front. This position threatens two AFU defensive areas: in the northern direction (Belaya Gora - Predtechino), it enables the encirclement of the AFU's defensive "pocket" on the last segment of the right (west) bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal; in the southwestern direction (Belaya Gora - Pleshcheevka), it allows for a northern flanking maneuver against AFU forces holding the northern approaches to Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk), with potential to breakthrough into the rear of the Kleban-Byk defensive line.



In both operational scenarios, the enemy should already be withdrawing its main forces to the Berestok-Ivanopole defensive line.



Simultaneously, to pin down enemy reserves, Russian forces launched an offensive north of Chasov Yar, advancing toward the village of Maiskoe where forward units have reached the outskirts.



On the left flank of the Konstantinovka sector, our assault groups are actively engaging AFU defenses near Yablonovka. By cutting the H-20 highway, our troops will isolate AFU units in Aleksandro-Kalinovo from their main forces.



The entire southern and southeastern segments of the AFU's defensive line in this area are now under increasing pressure due to previously established breakthrough zones, wedges, which are gradually expanding and fragmenting their defensive positions.