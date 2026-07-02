Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault troops of the 82nd and 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiments of the 'North' Group broke the stubborn resistance of the enemy and drove out the last groups of Ukrainian nationalists from the village of Ukrainskoe in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Northeast Kharkov Oblast (Area of Volchansk to Bely Kolodez); (Dashed and dotted line) ЛБС 28.11.2025=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

In May 2026, units and formations of the "North" Group actively advanced along the northwestern side of the "Veliky Burluk triangle." From the settlement of Volchanskie Khutora to the settlement of Okhrimovka, they reached the left bank of the Volchya River and prepared a wide bridgehead overhanging the nodal center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense system at Bely Kolodez. On May 21, the settlement of Shesterovka was liberated at the southwestern base of the triangle, and on May 29, the settlement of Budarki was liberated at the northeastern apex of the triangle.

After filling the bridgeheads and regrouping troops, on July 1, an advance began along the Polnaya River. Assault units of two motorized rifle regiments wedged into the enemy's defense and drove them from their positions in the settlement of Ukrainskoe (50°10′07″ N 36°57′10″ E, population 290 in 2001).

The village of Ukrainskoe is located on the right bank of the Polnaya River; upstream lies the village of Shevchenkovo, and on the opposite bank lies the village of Polnaya. The village stretches along the river for 5 kilometers; to the north of the village is a small forested area. Here, the Dolgaya ravine flows into the river, its head reaching toward the settlement of Bely Kolodez.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces' strongpoints in the settlements of Polnaya and Shevchenkovo will likely be destroyed, after which there are several possible scenarios for the development of the situation:



· A turn to the southwest to envelop the settlements of Bugaevka, Sosnovy Bor, and Losevka;



· Advance along the C-210815 road toward Yurchenkovo;



· Advance along the river toward the Kotovka - Yurchenkovo road;



Regardless of which scenario is implemented, support from neighbors on the eastern side of the triangle (Budarki - Ambarnoe) is likely.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group of forces continued their advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Kopani in Zaporozhye Oblast."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye - Pokrovskoe - Orekhov)

On the Zaporozhye direction, every day brings assaults on Ukrainian positions, with the liberation of settlements and constant pressure on the enemy. In the center of the eastern sector, a rapid advance is underway along the Solenaya River and the headwaters of the Verkhnyaya Tersa River, heading west toward the T-04-08 highway. On July 1, the settlement of Kopani (47°41′24″ N 36°01′31″ E, population 159 in 2001) was liberated. One kilometer to the north lies the village of Dolinka — together, they constituted a defense area protecting the O-081344 road and the direction toward the village of Svoboda.

On the Lesnoe - Kopani sector, Russian units have advanced to within about 4 kilometers of the T-04-08 rocade, which connects the city of Orekhov with Dnepropetrovsk Oblast and along which the defense areas comprising the Novonikolaevka - Orekhov defensive line are located.