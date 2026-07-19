Area of Responsibility of the "Center" Group. Rayskoye - Rodinskoe sector.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Valery Gerasimov, inspected the progress of combat tasks by formations and military units of the 'West' Group.



At the group's command post, the Chief of the General Staff heard a report from the group commander, Colonel-General Sergey Kuzovlev, on the situation in their area of responsibility, as well as reports from commanders of formations and units on the results of combat task execution."



While speaking, Army General V.V. Gerasimov also discussed the situation for the "Center" Group: "Intense fighting continues in the area of responsibility of the 'Center' group of forces. On the Dobropolye direction, formations and units of the group are developing their offensive north of Krasnoarmeysk and are fighting in Dobropolye and Annovka. In addition, the settlement of Lenina (Mirnoye) has come under Russian control, and the liberation of Shevchenko, Krasnoyarskoe, and Svetloe is also being completed."

On July 4, in the summary on Marat Khairullin's channel, after the liberation of the settlement of Vasilevka, we drew attention to the fact that in this sector an operational salient in the line of contact had been formed, with its bases in the following areas: the northern base — Annovka, and the southern base — Novoaleksandrovka-Vasilevka, and that it would be "dismantled" in parts. In this area, there is a micro-agglomeration of cities, mining towns, and villages forming a single industrial-residential space.



Formations and military units of the "Center" Group are splitting the Ukrainian defensive line into separate sectors and pockets of resistance, and then destroying them.

Control over the settlement of Lenino/Mirnoye (48°22′09″ N 37°00′25″ E, population 315 in 2001) is an element of ensuring the plan to eliminate the Dobropole-Belitskoe Ukrainian defensive hub. Russian Armed Forces units are tying down Ukrainian formations in the Krivorozhye - Shilovka hub with combat, preventing the enemy from maneuvering forces and assets to reinforce the grouping on the Dobropolye-Belitskoe defensive line. Thus covering their left flank, units of the 9th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade from the south, along the Shevchenko - Krasnopodolye axis, are enveloping the salient and, in coordination with units advancing from the north and center, are splitting the Ukrainian defense hub areas and creating conditions for its complete elimination.