Reports confirm intensified combat operations on the Volchansk axis and in newly emerging bridgeheads within the buffer zone on the northeastern flank of Ukraine's Kharkov region.

The overview map of this sector reveals the logic behind the development of previously established and newly forming "wedges." As these expand, they will disrupt the defensive lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



First, new sectors (Degtyarnoye [Dehtyarnoe on the map] and Melovoye) have been established in areas lightly defended by AFU units (primarily Ukraine's Border Guard Service). The AFU will be forced to redeploy reserves from other frontline sectors to reinforce these areas.



Furthermore, this demonstrates that the Russian Armed Forces have sufficient resources to conduct successful offensive operations: expelling the AFU from newly claimed Russian territories, thwarting AFU attempts to breach the border near Tetkino-Novy Put, and establishing a buffer zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.



Second, the buffer zone is being shaped along radial roads converging near the center of the Kharkov sector, specifically around Bely Kolodez - Prikolotnoye - Velikiy Burluk.



Third, the buffer zone's boundaries are now visible: stretching along the Volchansk - Bely Kolodez - Prikolotnoye - Velikiy Burluk - Sadovod route, with an advance toward Kupyansk.



Fourth, with the formation of these (and likely additional) active sectors, the command of the Russian Armed Forces gains additional "keys." By alternately pressing these "keys" (positioned along the entire line of combat contact), the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces will perform Chopin's Sonata No. 2 for the AFU. And the more such "keys" there are, the purer and more convincing the melody will sound.