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Ranger1221regnaR's avatar
Ranger1221regnaR
5h

Thank you for the update, it is helpful to keep abreast of what is going on, and good to see Russia's continuous advances towards the end of the S.M.O.

Z

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

Thanks Big

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