Kharkov Direction

Активность=Activity. Буферная Зона=Buffer Zone. ЛБС 17.7.2025=Line of Combat Contact July 17th, 2025.

The village of Degtyarnoye (50°26′26″N, 37°27′18″E, approximately 70 residents, Dehtyarnoe on the map), reported as liberated by the Russian Forces according to the Ministry of Defense, is a small settlement at the northernmost protrusion of Russia’s state border with Ukraine’s Kharkov Oblast.



Four kilometers to the south flows the Volchya River, while to the west, at roughly the same distance from the border, lies the village of Tikhoe (Tyhoe on the map, just to the east of Volchansk).



The main groupings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area are concentrated near the city of Volchansk. The border is guarded by small groups of border troops. The Degtyarnoye–Krugloye–Budarki–Zemlyanki sector is secured by one border detachment. The nearest regular AFU military units are located approximately 30 kilometers to the west.



The Russian Armed Forces (likely) will establish a buffer zone along this segment of the state border, following the right bank of the Volchya River (Wolves River on the map, look slightly north of Varvarovka, it runs all the way to Volchansk) in the direction of Degtyarnoye–Tikhoe. Simultaneously, they will draw upon the already overstretched AFU reserves, which are spread thin. There are several other sections of the border (in this direction) where Russian units may advance into Ukrainian territory.



"Foundations" will be laid, serving as anchor points for Russian forces in forming the buffer zone as the situation develops. In other words, these are the familiar "wedges" driven into "bedrock," destined to fracture the "granite" of AFU defenses.



As for the sequence and timing of these wedges being driven in—that will be a surprise for Ukraine’s leaders.



Additionally, the Kharkov Oblast area centered around the village of Veliky Burluk (south of the area depicted in this map, in closer to the Kupyansk direction) is being carefully encircled from multiple directions. This area is critical for sustaining two AFU defensive fronts: Volchansk and the northern Kupyansk sector.



Konstantinovka Direction



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "Center" Group have liberated the settlement of Popov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic."

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Popov Yar (48°25′07″N, 37°27′27″E, approximately 120 residents) lies at the center of a key route connecting AFU defensive strongholds in this sector: the agglomeration of Shakhovo and Vladimirovka to the west, and Yablonovka–Aleksandro-Kalinovo to the east. By securing Popov Yar, Russian forces have split the AFU’s defensive bloc yet again.



Now, the supply and coordination between the flanks of the AFU’s defensive line—Konstantinovka–Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk)—will have to follow a longer radius: Sofiyevka–Dlinnaya Balka–Konstantinovka. The direct distance from Popov Yar to Konstantinovka is about 8 kilometers, well within reach of both artillery and UAVs.



The AFU’s defensive front is being methodically and relentlessly fragmented into isolated sections before being destroyed. This process is only accelerating.



Zaporozhye Direction



Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 7th Guards Mountain Air Assault Division on the liberation of the settlement of Kamenskoye in Zaporozhye Oblast.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Активность=Activity.

The village of Kamenskoye (47°32′23″N, 35°22′17″E, approximately 2,500 residents) is located at the confluence of the Yanchekrak River and the Kakhovka Reservoir.



By securing this settlement, the Russian military command is establishing a bridgehead to control a section of Zaporozhye Oblast, bounded by the Konka River from its inflow into the Kakhovka Reservoir near the village of Malokaterinovka (map below), extending through Kamyshevakha–Tavriyskoye–Orekhov, encircling Orekhov from the west, and advancing toward the southern approaches of the regional center—Zaporozhye.

ЛБС 03.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 3rd, 2025. Активность=Activity.

As on neighboring fronts, this objective will be achieved by fracturing AFU defenses—"driving wedges" along the entire line of engagement and stretching their reserves into the familiar "splits."