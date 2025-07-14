Pokrovsk Direction



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "Center" Group continued advancing into the operational depth of enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Mayak in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the right flank of the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) sector of the Donetsk direction, active operations by Russian assault groups continue.



Today, following a deep envelopment of Novotoretskoye from the north, the village of Mayak (approximately 1,000 residents) was liberated. The advance appears to have been conducted via a covert movement along the Glubokaya gully ("Deep Beam" on the map), crossing the Kazenny Torets River (in this area the floodplain width reaches 30 meters with depths up to 2 meters). This operation effectively isolates the Konstantinovka defensive sector of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Pokrovsk.



Simultaneously, Ukrainian sources have begun reporting the appearance of our assault groups on the outskirts of the mining town Rodinskoye. Our forces have also entered the mining settlement Krasny Liman and established fortified positions.



We are observing coordinated operations: a diversionary strike in the north with the capture of Mayak, and the main assault targeting the central fortified area protecting Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) from northern approaches.



While maintaining professional restraint, one must acknowledge that the actions of our fighters in this sector inspire nothing but admiration and gratitude toward the commanders, staff officers, and frontline troops demonstrating true military art in these operations.



Zaporozhye Direction



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the "East" Group, the settlement of Malinovka in Zaporozhye Oblast has been liberated."

Территория РФ Временно Оккипованная=Territory of the Russian Federation Temporarily Occupied (by the AFU)

The village of Malinovka (approximately 850 residents) in Russia's Zaporozhye Oblast had been subject to gradual clearing operations over two months by the 1466th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division. The particular persistence in storming this specific settlement indicates its non-random selection within our command's operational planning.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

First, Malinovka forms the southern terminus of the Uspenovka-Novonikolaevka-Poltavka-Malinovka agglomeration stretching along the left bank of the Yanchur River (running between Poltavka and Pervomayskoe).



Second, it serves as an eastern gateway to Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole) while covering the O-080618 lateral route that supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine's left defensive flank in the Gulyaipole sector.



Third, control of Malinovka provides access to the commanding heights of the Yanchur-Gaichur watershed (the Gaichur River runs through Gulyaipole). This elevation dominates the Ukrainian defensive cluster anchored on settlements stretching north-south from height 157.2: the small khutor (farming settlement) Veseloye (about 10 residents), the settlement Zeleny Gai (about 100 residents), and the village Chervonoye (about 800 residents).



With Malinovka secured as a stronghold Russian units can now shield their right flank from the Uspenovka-Poltavka agglomeration while preparing to eliminate the AFU defensive line Veseloye-Chervonoye, ultimately gaining an elevated approach toward Gulyaipole from the east.



To the north, advances toward Temirovka in the Novoyvanovka direction threaten to sever the Gulyaipole-Novoselka highway, disrupting enemy logistics along northbound lateral routes from Temirovka. Furthermore, control of the Voronaya-Yanchur watershed will grant our artillery dominance over the Solenaya and Yanchur river valleys, facilitating subsequent operations against the Uspenovka-Poltavka agglomeration.



The strategic significance of these developments cannot be overstated, as they systematically dismantle AFU defensive systems while establishing favorable conditions for further advances. Russian forces continue demonstrating superior operational planning and execution across both the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail used both Russian print and Russian script.