Kharkov Direction, Volchansk to Udy

While Ukrainian propaganda is turning inside out to create the appearance of successes on the line of contact, the Russian Armed Forces are relentlessly and methodically crushing the Nazi nodes and areas of resistance on all fronts of the Special Military Operation.

Area of Responsibility of the "North" Group. Kazachya Lopan sector.

In the Kharkov direction, units of the "North" Group are completing the liberation of the settlement of Kazachya Lopan. According to local information, assault groups of the 47th Tank Division have reached the southern outskirts of the settlement. The enemy will be forced to regroup and send reinforcements to this sector, pulling units from other sectors. And then — the sector from which the reinforcements were taken will "come to life." Such is the "Trishkin caftan*" the AFU finds themselves reduced to.

Lopan River. Western outskirts of the settlement of Kazachya Lopan.

T-21-17 road, south of the settlement of Kazachya Lopan.

Kharkov Direction Northeast Sector. The pink represents the area of advancement of the Russian Forces.

Northeast Kharkov Oblast (Volchansk and Bely Kolodez sectors). The yellow line with red dashes represents the line of combat contact back in November 28th, 2025. The pink represents the area of advancement.

On the neighboring sector, Volchansk - Bely Kolodez, units of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division have reached the line of the Zemlyanoy Yar and Gadyuchy Yar ravines.

To the south, from the line of the settlement of Ukrainskoe (liberated on July 1), units of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment are advancing along the Dolgaya ravine toward the settlement of Yurchenkovo. This is the southwestern outskirts of the settlement of Bely Kolodez. Here is the main area of command and supply for the Volchansk grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. To the north, from the Volokhovka - Pokalyanoe line, a deep advance is underway along the Karaichny Yar ravine toward the settlement of Volokhovskoe and the C-210812 rocade, which connects the center of the defense sector — the settlement of Bely Kolodez — with the right flank, the settlement of Zakharovka.

Units of the "North" Group are advancing on Bely Kolodez from three converging directions, using the terrain, blocking the supply routes of the Ukrainian grouping, and splitting the defensive lines into isolated sectors.

Rifle battles are ongoing in the Zemlyanki - Budarki area (the northeastern face of the Kharkov direction) and in the Shevyakovka - Artelnoe area. This is quite likely reconnaissance in force. The enemy's system of artillery fire is being uncovered in order to deliver counter-fire strikes by all means, with the goal of ensuring Russian Armed Forces units reach new bridgeheads on the left bank of the Volchya River.



There is an assumption that the Chugunovka - Olkhovatka direction will come to life in the near future, after the elimination of the Bely Kolodez hub.

*"Trishkin caftan" (Тришкин кафтан) is a classic Russian idiom that comes from a famous fable by Ivan Krylov, written in 1815. It refers to a situation where someone tries to solve a problem by robbing Peter to pay Paul—creating a new problem in the process.



The Fable's Story:



A man named Trishka has a caftan (an old-style coat) that is torn at the elbows. To fix it, he cuts off a piece of fabric from the sleeves and sews it onto the elbows. But then the sleeves become too short. So he cuts a piece from the hem to lengthen the sleeves—but now the caftan is too short. Trishka keeps rearranging the fabric, but each "fix" only makes things worse. The caftan ends up ruined, and he looks ridiculous.