Kharkov Direction

On July 3rd, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the village of Melovoye in Kharkov Oblast of Ukraine as part of the plan to establish a buffer zone along the border. The enemy was forced to take urgent measures to mitigate the threat. Ukrainian reserves were deployed to the Khatnoe (Hatnoe)-Ambarnoe area: the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment (from training grounds in Lvov Oblast).



The poorly organized, hastily arranged resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to stop our assault units, which advanced westward into the forested area and reached the Tytunikov Yar ravine (the source of the Upper Dvurechnaya River). Counterattacking groups from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment of the AFU near the settlement of Khatnoe were destroyed.



The soldiers of the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU, positioned between the settlements of Melovoye, Khatnoe, and Ambarnoe, were effectively abandoned by their command. According to unnamed sources within the security forces:



"Ukrainian artillerymen and drone operators are delivering indiscriminate strikes, attempting to eliminate all personnel in this sector of the front. A significant portion of Ukrainian munitions are (accidentally) targeting the concentrations of the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (their own soldiers), whose personnel are chaotically moving between positions."



This indicates a lack of coordination and a loss of command control by the AFU in this area.

ЛБС 20.6.2025=June 20th, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Analyzing the situation in the July 3rd report, we suggested that the primary objective of the Russian Armed Forces in this sector was to expand the bridgehead and consolidate positions in the Melovoye-Khatnoe-Ambarnoe area. Today’s developments indicate that the first preliminary line of the buffer zone will be established from north to south along the Upper Dvurechnaya River, anchored by the radially positioned ravines of Tretjakov Yar, Krutaya, and Popov Yar, as well as the villages of Otradnoe, Dvurechenskoe, and Stroevka.



However, in our view, the direction toward the town of Velikiy Burluk remains a priority. After securing the necessary conditions, further developments in this direction are possible.



Sumy Direction



The situation in the Sumy Oblast buffer zone has changed but continues to evolve, with the initiative in its formation and development still held by the Russian Armed Forces—despite the deceitful propaganda of CIPSO attempting to distort the narrative.

Буферная Зона=Buffer Zone. ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Recognizing the threat of the Russian Armed Forces' advance toward Sumy, including in the media sphere, the AFU command deployed all of its most prepared reserves to this direction.



The strategy of the Russian General Staff in addressing this issue can be likened to the principle of judo—using the enemy’s strength (and foolishness) against them.



"You brought equipment and manpower to the 'meat grinder' yourselves? Good—the meat grinder is ready. Come on in."



The AFU conducted up to ten counterattacks along the Kondratovka-Andreevka-Alekseevka-Varachino line. Everywhere, they were stopped dead in their tracks, suffering losses in personnel and equipment. For particularly excitable readers, we remind and explain: if the need and conditions arise, our units will successfully fall back to reserve positions and lure the enemy into pre-sighted kill zones. War is not about capturing territory but about destroying the enemy’s manpower, equipment, and weaponry. Territory is merely the prize, obtained when there is no one and nothing left to defend it.



Having established a defensive wall on the right flank, the units of the Russian Armed Forces' "North" Group in the center (near Yunakovka) continue to advance, clearing the village.

On the left flank, they have secured positions in the village of Alexandria and reached the village of Miropolye, located in terrain with complex topography: elevations, groves, ravines, and the confluence of three rivers—the Psyol, Udava, and Rybitsa.



Judging by the situation, the enemy is counting on holding this area with minimal forces, having transferred part of them to their left flank on the Khoten (Hoten)-Marino line. And where a void was created, our assault troops flowed in—nature abhors a vacuum.



Simultaneously, further west in the Tetkino-Novy Put area, our border security forces entered enemy territory and secured positions in the villages of Ryzhevka and Bessalovka, forcing the enemy to allocate reinforcements to this sector as well.

We are witnessing Gerasimov’s strategy of overwhelming the enemy, who is being stretched into doing "the splits."