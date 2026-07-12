Glukhov Sector of the Sumy Direction. The salmon colored area designates the current buffer zone and the purple line is border between Oblasts.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 349th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Bachevsk, located on the left bank of the Loknya River in Sumy Oblast."

Units of the "North" Group are expanding the buffer zone in the Glukhov sector of the Sumy direction. Advancing along the M-02 highway, they reached the watershed of the Kleven and Loknya rivers and established control over the village of Bachevsk (51°50′44″ N 34°16′33″ E, population 387 in 2001). From the reports of the Russian Ministry of Defense, it is clear that the Russian grouping in this sector has been reinforced: whereas previously units of the 80th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (Arctic) from the 14th Army Corps operated here, with support from border regiment control forces, now the 349th Motorized Rifle Regiment ("Akhmat-Russia") from the 42nd Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army has entered the battle. The enemy has withdrawn to the defensive line located along the O-190405 rocade.



The village of Bachevsk is a convenient bridgehead, with its flanks protected by water barriers: the right flank is protected by the Loknya River, and the left flank by the swampy Volovo Boloto (Volovo Swamp) and the Glebovka River with its swampy banks. A bridgehead in this area can serve as a starting line for flanking envelopments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Tolstodubovo - Volnaya Sloboda, as well as for reaching the rear of the enemy's defense area in the settlement of Korenek.

Bolovo Swamp

Glebovka River

On the map, we see another operational salient, at the base of which lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line of Tolstodubovo - Sukhodol - Ulanovo, equipped along the O-190405 rocade and closed from the front by the Loknya River. The elimination of the salient through converging axes of Bachevsk - Volnaya Sloboda, Potapovka - Korenek, and Komarovka - Ulanovo will allow the Russian Armed Forces to significantly expand the buffer zone and take control over a section of territory in Sumy Oblast with a well-developed road network and convenient positional areas that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used for shelling Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts.