The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the "West" Group have liberated the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina in the Donetsk People's Republic through decisive combat operations."

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the Kupyansk-Torskoye situation map, we observe the enemy's defensive salient along the Peski Radkovskye-Novodyanoye line (Look south of Borovaya and when you find the former, look straight east all the way to the edge of the map). From April 20, 2025 to present, the most significant advances along the line of contact have occurred at the northern and southern faces of this bulge (Kruglyakovka-Novaya Kruglyakovka and Redkodub-Zelenaya Dolina). Anticipating the threat of this salient being cut off and Russian forces reaching the Oskol River, in early June the enemy deployed reserves to the east bank of the Oskol River, where they established defensive strongpoints along the Borovaya-Oskol line. This line represents the AFU's primary defensive position, anchored by the Oskol Reservoir (just north of Peski Radkovskye) and protecting both the right flank of their Kupyansk direction defenses and the left flank in the Izyum direction.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.*

For their forward defensive line, the AFU has utilized the Nitryus River along Glushchenkovo (Hlushenkovo)-Shandrigolovo (Shandryholovo)-Novoselovka, where the river is at its widest with a cascade of ponds and its confluence with the Seversky Donets, while further upstream near Glushchenkovo it nearly dries up. A frontal assault on this position appears unlikely. Flanking from the south would be particularly challenging as the defense there is based around the urban areas of Shandrigolovo, Novoselovka, and Drobyshevo, protected by the Seversky Donets riverbed.



The northern approach near Glushchenkovo presents more favorable conditions as the river ceases to be an obstacle and a road network begins. This area represents the most likely avenue for outflanking the AFU's forward defenses. Recognizing this vulnerability, the enemy has established defensive positions in the Glushchenkovo-Novy Mir sector to protect this flank.



Given these conditions, the most probable course of action involves reconnaissance-in-force operations toward Novy Mir-Glushchenkovo, maintaining constant pressure on this sector to identify and exploit weaknesses. The main operational focus is expected to develop southward toward Kolodezi-Zarechnoe-Stavki.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!

If you're paying attention to the Russian on the maps, Mikhail used both Russian print and Russian script.