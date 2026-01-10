Map legend: the yellow line with red dots=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow Area=Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 394th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group have taken control of the populated area of Zelenoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast.



Assault troops have occupied an enemy defense area of over eight square kilometers. Aerial reconnaissance has detected hidden positions and incoming enemy reinforcements."





In the Gulyaipole sector, on its left flank near the city of Gulyaipole itself, the situation remains tense. The enemy is concentrating forces and resources from other sectors in this area and continuously attacking the outskirts of the city. The enemy's objective is to hold the major transport hub of Verkhnyaya Tersa - Zaliznichnoe.

Units of the Russian 'East' Group have intensified their activities along the entire Pokrovskoe - Gulyaipole line and are preventing the enemy from freely maneuvering, pinning down their units with their own activities.



After repelling the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Gulyaipole area, units of the 394th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment counterattacked in the direction of Gulyaipole - Svyatopetrovka and liberated the village of Zelenoe (47°42′00″ N, 36°12′09″ E, population in 2001: 140 people). They seized positions in the area of the Solenaya ravine, in front of the enemy's defensive line, on the Svyatopetrovka - Staroukrainka axis. This line is a defensive outpost of the Ukrainian Armed Forces covering the Verkhnyaya Tersa - Zaliznichnoe area.



In the Pokrovskoe - Gulyaipole sector, the Russian Armed Forces have formed three deep wedge-shaped bridgeheads on the enemy's defensive line, in the areas of Bratskoe-Andreevka, Kosovtsevo, and Zelenoe. Thus, the enemy's defense is divided into three parts, with the threat of flanking encirclement by Russian units.