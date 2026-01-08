Map legend: the yellow line with red dots=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow Area=Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Military personnel of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the 'East' Group liberated the populated area of Bratskoe in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.





Assault troops occupied a large enemy defense area covering more than nine square kilometers. The Transbaikal soldiers cleared more than 170 buildings and structures that had been held by Ukrainian Armed Forces units."



After active offensive actions in the center of the Pokrovskoe - Gulyaipole line (liberation of the village of Kosovtsevo on December 26, 2025) and on its left flank (liberation of the city of Gulyaipole on December 27, 2025), the balance shifted to the right flank, and on January 8, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the populated area of Bratskoe (47°53′53″ N, 36°09′48″ E, with a population of 450 people in 2001). The bridgehead on the left bank of the Gaichur River on the line of Andreevka - Gerasimovka was expanded to the railway track.

After the elimination of the Ukrainian Armed Forces base in the city of Gulyaipole and the disruption of logistics in the Kosovtsevo area, units of the 'East' Group are preparing a bridgehead, with support areas, for advancing to the line of Zelenaya Dolina - Bogodarovka, enveloping the Ukrainian Armed Forces position in Pokrovskoe from the southwest.