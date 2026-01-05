Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have taken control of the settlement of Grabovskoe in Sumy Oblast. Units of the 'North' Group, as part of establishing a security zone in the border regions of Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkov oblasts, are advancing forward daily."





The Russian Armed Forces continue to form a security zone in the border area on Ukrainian territory.

Red: Bridgeheads of the Russian Forces' Buffer Zone

On 5 January 2026, units of the 34th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the "North" Group began movement along road O-190605 and liberated the settlement of Grabovskoe (50°41'50" N 35°27'25" E, population in 2001 was 720 people) in Sumy Oblast, south of the settlement of Vysokoe (liberated on 20.12.25). The settlement is located on the right bank of the Sanok River, near its source; on the opposite bank is the village of Starosele (Belgorod Oblast). A railway line runs nearby, with the Pushkarnoe station at a distance of 1 km.

On the Vysokoe-Grabovskoe line, Russian Army units are establishing a bridgehead relying on the railway branch and road O-190605. Further advancement along these routes will allow for an approach to road P-45 and the splitting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' border positional area on the Krasnopole-Mezenkovka line.



Additionally:



According to unofficial data, Russian Armed Forces units have entered the northern sector of Sumy Oblast in the area of the settlement of Komarovka.