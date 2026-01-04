Yellow line with diagonal slashes: Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have taken control of the populated area of Podoly in the Kharkov Oblast."

In the area of the city of Kupyansk, fierce battles continue with an encircled group of Ukrainian Armed Forces and enemy units trying to break through the blockade from the outside and enter the areas of the city controlled by units of the Russian Armed Forces.

Repelling the enemy's counterattacks, assault groups of the Russian army are pushing the enemy out of their positions. On January 4th, a large rural populated area of Podoly was taken under control (49°41′24″ N, 37°40′15″ E, population in 2001 - 2,380 people). It is located 2 km from the Oskol River (left bank), adjacent to the city of Kupyansk and the village of Kurilovka. The O-211942 highway passes through the settlement. The village is surrounded on one side by a forest (pine), on the other - by a swamp.



The populated area is taken under control - it should be understood that it is not completely liberated, and the main territory is controlled by Russian units. However, the presence of individual groups and enemy positions is possible. A final mop-up operation is underway.

Translator Note: The blue on the map represents AFU positions and movements while the red represents those of the Russian Forces. It's becoming difficult to define a true “front line” within Kupyansk proper. As I've said many times on the East Calling Telegram channel, “In 2023 there was the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hoping to break through Zaporozhye to Crimea. In 2024, they crossed the border to reach Kursk. The best they could do in 2025 was retake some streets in Kupyansk. The trend is moving in one direction.”