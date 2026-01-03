Slavyansk Direction; Area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow line with dashes: Line of Combat Contact November 21st, 2025. Blue line with arches and dots: 1st Slavyansk-Konstantinovka Line.

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstsntinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, liberated the populated area of Bondarnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."



The Russian Armed Forces continue to establish a flank encirclement of the Seversk salient. After the liberation of the settlement of Dibrova (Dec. 29th 2025) on the right flank and the deepening of the northern base of the salient,

the advance began in the center of the salient, along the Vasukovka River, in the direction of the AFU defense area of Nikiforovka- Fedorovka II, which controls a network of roads providing the first echelon of the enemy's defense.

On January 3rd, 2025, the settlement of Bondarnoe (48°44′36″ N, 37°55′47″ E, with a population of about 40 people in 2001) was liberated. It is located at the confluence of the Kopanka and Vasukovka rivers.

The bridgehead in the center of the salient along the line of Petrovskoe - Bondarnoe is expanding. This bridgehead provides the Russian Armed Forces with freedom of action to cut off the Seversk salient in two directions: to the northwest to Nikiforovka- Fedorovka 2 and to the southwest to Privole- Minkovka.