Part 1: Konstantinovka Direction

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the 'South' Group, the settlement of Berestok in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated within the previous 24 hours."

Russian Armed Forces are storming the city of Konstantinovka from three directions. One of these directions (southwestern) is along the H-20 highway. On January 30, Russian assault groups, advancing in this sector towards the city, captured the settlement of Berestok (48°28′33″ N 37°41′48″ E, population 454 in 2001). Until 1999, the settlement was part of the city of Konstantinovka. Russian assault troops have now reached the southwestern outskirts of Konstantinovka proper.

Part 2: Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Oblasts

Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye - Pokrovskoe - Orekhov

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Servicemen of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Terenovatoe in Zaporozhye Oblast. As a result of active combat operations, the Transbaikal warriors have taken control of an important enemy defense area on the western bank of the Gaichur River, with a depth of up to 5 km and an area of over 20 sq. km. More than 580 buildings have been cleared."

Pokrovskoe to Gulyaipole; The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact October 28th, 2025.

The enemy concentrated its efforts on the left flank of the Russian offensive sector on the Pokrovskoe - Gulyaipole front with the aim of retaking control of the city of Gulyaipole. The command of the "East" Group encouraged the enemy to become bogged down with counterattacks and draw its units out from cover into the open field, stifling their maneuver along the line of contact. While the units of the Russian group are destroying the enemy in defensive battles on the left flank, the settlement of Terenovatoe (47°49′48″ N 36°07′55″ E, population 1306 in 2019) has been brought under control on the right flank.

The blue arrows curving back in on themselves near Gulyaipole relresent repelled AFU counterattacks.

Russian Armed Forces have broken through the line of defensive fortifications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the interfluve of the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers and have reached the watershed ridge. The settlement of Terenovatoe is a major transport hub supporting the Gaichur defense line. Three other nodal areas of this defense line—Rizdvyanka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Zaliznichnoe—support the enemy's defensive positions in this sector. After securing these areas, the enemy's defense line will be destroyed, forcing them to fall back to the Verkhnyaya Tersa River on the line of Novonikolaevka–Lyubitskoe–Omelnik. The Russian group will reach the eastern face of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Orekhov defensive hub.

Furthermore, the bridgehead in the Terenovatoe area will allow the Russian Armed Forces group to develop an offensive to the northwest (Khristoforovka–Zelenoe) towards the H-15 highway, splitting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk groupings.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of coordinated actions by units of the 'Dnepr' Group, the settlement of Rechnoe in Zaporozhye Oblast has been brought under control during the previous 24 hours."

Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditch. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Events are developing on the left flank of the Zaporozhye direction in the Stepnogorsk area. Having strengthened the right flank of this area along the line of Novoyakovlevka–Pavlovka, the command of the "Dnepr" Group planned and executed an offensive with the left flank into the area of the Konka River estuary. The settlement of Rechnoe (47°40′29″ N 35°19′16″ E, population 109 in 2001) has been brought under control. Nearby, on the river, several dams for fish farming have been constructed. The settlement is adjacent to large areas of agricultural plots. The M-18 highway with crossings over the river runs nearby. The settlement of Veselyanka is located 2 kilometers to the east, and the settlement of Primorskoe is downstream on the river. A bridgehead on the line Primorskoe - Rechnoe - Veselyanka will reliably cover the flank of Russian Armed Forces units advancing on the settlement of Yurkovka and forming a deep envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Orekhov defensive hub.