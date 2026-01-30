Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Belaya Bereza in the Sumy region through active operations."

Map Legend: Glukhov section of the Sumy direction; the purple line with dashes is the state border.

A relative decrease in the pace of liberation of settlements by the Russian Armed Forces is an objective reality. The offensive is being conducted along the entire line of combat contact (as reported by the Chief of the General Staff, Army General V.V. Gerasimov), preventing the enemy from seizing the initiative, but it is proceeding on individual sectors and at a reduced pace. The decrease in tempo is due to the factors listed below, as well as the fact that before overcoming the enemy's next lines of defense, which are anchored on settlements, our troops must prepare new bridgeheads and covertly concentrate on starting positions for the next push forward.



Troops cannot advance in "large strides" indefinitely. First, after the push in late autumn-December 2025, it is necessary to bring up rear services, organize camouflaged and protected field supply bases to ensure the next push. Second, it is necessary to bring up and reinforce second-echelon forces (the consolidation group) on the forward positions. Third, it is necessary to organize a commandant's service in the liberated territory, establish control over the area between key nodal points, set up checkpoints, and conduct final clearing operations.



Furthermore, the enemy, attempting to disrupt the pace of our offensive, has deployed its reserves to breakthrough sectors, regrouped forces and assets along the line of combat contact, and is attempting counterattacks. Under these conditions, it is advantageous to allow the enemy to leave fortified areas for open terrain and wear them down in defense, destroying equipment and personnel. Simultaneously, by maintaining activity on adjacent sectors and pinning down the maneuver of their neighbors, we prevent them from interacting with each other. To this end, new combat zones are being activated along the state border, forcing the enemy to redistribute its already scarce operational reserves to them or pull units from other sectors.



In the north of the Sumy region, a new active zone has been created in the border area, and the settlement of Komarovka was liberated on January 14. On January 29, east of the Komarovka area, control was established over the settlement of Belaya Bereza (51°43′33″ N, 34°21′57″ E, population 14 people in 2001), which stretches 3 kilometers from east to west along the border.

On the situation map, it is evident that along this entire section of the state border, following the channel of the Kleven River (which marks the border), forest tracts and ravines stretch from east to west, located in lowlands. This allows the Russian grouping to covertly accumulate reserves, equip field storage sites, and command posts. Fifteen kilometers to the north lies the M-02 highway; reaching it would create an envelopment of the Esman-Glukhov area. The enemy is forced to reinforce this sector of the Sumy direction by redistributing its forces and assets from other sectors.