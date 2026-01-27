Summary for 26.01.2026

North Donetsk Direction; Yellow line with diagonal dashes=Line of Combat Contact September 30th, 2025

Following the success on the Seversk axis—the liberation of the city of Seversk itself—the "South" Group is carrying out a regrouping for further operations. Neighboring units, the "West" Group, are conducting operations on several sections of the line of combat contact, breaking the enemy's defensive areas into segments, outflanking them, and forcing the enemy to withdraw deeper into their defenses, thereby straightening the line of combat engagement.



Assault groups of Russian units have reached the outskirts of the settlement Koroviy Yar, have consolidated their positions, and are preparing for an assault. To the south, they have entered the outskirts of the settlement Yarovaya and have taken control of the supply routes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping in the Drobyshevo - Liman (Krasny Liman) area from the Aleksandrovka and Svyatogorsk (Svyatohorsk on the map) regions.

To the southwest, they are approaching the settlement Drobyshevo, cutting it off from the key nodal area of Liman (Krasny Liman). In the city of Liman, they have entered its territory from three directions and have begun the assault. Fighting is ongoing in the Severny, Tsentralny, Kommunalny (near the bus station), and Yuzhny (near the railway workers' hospital) micro-districts. The T-05-14 road from Raigorodok (Raiyhorodok on the map) to Stary Karavan is under fire control by the Russian Armed Forces. The enemy's supply and interaction with the key nodal center of Slavyansk has been disrupted. From the Dibrova area, fire control has been established over the Piskunovka and Starodubovka areas, preventing the enemy from maneuvering forces and equipment in the city of Liman.



Summary for 27.01.2026 (Morning)



The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General V.V. Gerasimov, inspected the "West" Group in the Special Military Operation zone.



From his report, it has become known that since the beginning of January, 17 populated areas have been liberated, and over 500 square kilometers of territory have come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.



The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces reported that the Russian Armed Forces have liberated the urban-type settlement Kupyansk-Uzlovoy (49°39′31″ N 37°39′01″ E, population in 2001: 9,790; in 2025: approx. 800).

Kupyansk Direction

South of Kupyansk and Izyum Direction; Yellow line with diagonal dashes=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025

Assault detachments of the "West" Group are advancing on the settlements Kovsharovka and Glushkovka. In the blocked section in the area of these settlements, approximately 800 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been pressed against the eastern bank of the Oskol River and surrounded (blue square with red border below).



In the Zaporozhye direction, the settlement Novoyakovlevka (47°37′28″ N 35°30′40″ E, population 566 in 2001) has been liberated.

Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditches. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov

The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the O-081342 road, which runs east to west across the watershed of the Konka and Yanchekrak rivers. A bridgehead has been established for an advance northward toward the settlement Kamyshevakha—an enemy nodal area—and eastward toward the settlement Yurkovka, with the objective of cutting the H-08 Zaporozhye-Orekhov highway and creating conditions for the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Orekhov defense area.