Northeast Kharkov Oblast; Yellow dashed and dotted line=Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Staritsa is bit hard to read in English on this map, but it is next to the Russian flag.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the 'North' Group, the liberation of the settlement of Staritsa in the Kharkov region has been completed."



Through ongoing operations along the channel of the Seversky Donets River, the Russian Armed Forces' "North" army group is severing the Bely Kolodez - Veliky Burluk sector from the main territory of the Kharkov region and drawing part of the enemy's forces and reserves to its own sector. On January 23, control was established over the settlement of Simonovka/Siminivka (on the left-bank part of the Volchansk sector). And on January 24, the settlement of Staritsa (50°14′33″ N, 36°47′29″ E, population 680 in 2001) on the right-bank sector was liberated.



A maneuver along the C210817 road is likely, using the channel of the Staritsa River for cover, in the direction of Izbitskoe-Varvarovka, encircling the Zalomnoy forest (on the ridge of the watershed between the Staritsa and Seversky Donets rivers) from the west, with an exit to the S-210803 highway, cutting it off from the settlement of Rubezhnoe and crossings over the Seversky Donets. These actions support the offensive on the left bank in the direction of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka - Zarechnoe, towards the crossing points in the Stary Saltov area.

The terrain is difficult: wooded, swampy, and heavily intersected. However, the winter period, with the absence of foliage and the freezing of lowlands, will assist the personnel of the "North" Group in accomplishing this complex task.