Northeast Kharkov Oblast; Yellow dashed and dotted line =Line of Combat Contact November 28th, 2025. Yellow colored area=Area of Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of ongoing offensive actions by assault units of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'North' Group, control has been established over the settlement of Simonovka in the Kharkov region."



The command of the 'North' Group is persistently and confidently developing an interesting operational combination on the Volchansk axis.



By advancing south along the T-21-04 highway, it is splitting the enemy grouping south of the Volchanskie Khutora - Staritsa line.

Simultaneously, it is forming a deep encirclement of the enemy grouping on positions between the left bank of the Seversky Donets River and the T-21-04 highway, with the probable aim of cutting off the Ukrainian Armed Forces' rear logistical node at Bely Kolodez from the Kharkov direction via crossing points in the Verkhnyaya Pisarevka area.

On 23 January 2026, control was established over the settlement of Simonovka (50°12′52″ N, 36°53′40″ E, population 330 in 2001, until kras 2016 the settlement was named Chervonoarmeyske Pervoy). The rural settlement of Simonovka practically adjoins the southern outskirts of the settlement of Grafskoe (Sovetskoe), which stretches along the left bank of the river for 4.5 kilometers. In the Grafskoe defense area, combat operations are being conducted by (AFU) units of the 48th Separate Reconnaissance and Assault Battalion "Quiet Night," the 1st Rifle Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, and the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. From the north, pressure on this enemy defense area is being applied by units of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division and the "Storm" detachment of the Russian Armed Forces.



The advance of Russian army units to the Losevka - "Prosecutor's Dacha" line (with reinforcement of the left flank along the Zemlyanoy Yar ravine) will finally sever the enemy's left flank (along the left bank of the river) from the center of the axis, will allow the remaining enemy units in the Prilipka - Grafskoe - Verkhnyaya Pisarevka area to be locked in, and will cut them off from crossings to the right bank.

This operational success will allow for the "unloading" of the combat situation south of the city of Volchansk in depth as far as the settlement of Bely Kolodez and creates favorable conditions for units of the 'North' Group to reach starting positions in front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive node at Bely Kolodez.