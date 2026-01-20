Slavyansk to Zaporozhye

Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group have liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of decisive actions."

Krasnoarmeysk to Dobropole (Northwest Donetsk Direction)

Yellow Line: Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025

In synchronization with the advance of the Russian Armed Forces on the northern face of the Slavyansk-Druzhkovka direction, Russian units, in the southwest of this direction, have advanced north from the locality of Artemovka (Sofievka) and liberated the locality of Novopavlovka (48°31′11″ N 37°25′09″ E, population approximately 40 in 2001).

The rural settlement of Novopavlovka is located on the Poltavka River, 2 kilometers from its confluence with the Kazenyi Torets River, near the radial highway C-050828 leading to the city of Druzhkovka. With the Kazenyi Torets River covering their left flank, forward groups of the Russian Armed Forces are advancing towards the city of Druzhkovka, thereby enveloping the city of Konstantinovka from the west.





Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Dnepr' Group, through ongoing actions, have liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in Zaporozhye Oblast."

Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes in front of Orekhov: anti-tank ditches. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

In Zaporozhye Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces are developing an operation to form an encirclement of the Ukrainian Orekhov defensive area and cut its communication with the city of Zaporozhye via the H-08 highway. They are expanding the bridgehead along the Novoboykovskoe - Pavlovka line. On January 19, the settlement of Pavlovka (47°36′05″ N 35°30′51″ E, population 174 in 2001) was liberated. Russian paratroopers gained control over a number of ravines (Sukhaya, Shirokaya, Norovskaya), which the enemy used as anchors for defensive positions on the northwestern and western border of the Orekhov defensive area. From this bridgehead, a southern enveloping maneuver against the settlement of Novoyakovlevka is possible; which will allow our forces to access the road O-081342 Novoyakovlevka-Yurkovka.