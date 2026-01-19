Slavyansk to Zaporozhye

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group, through decisive action, have liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

SOUTHERN SECTION of the DPR-DNEPROPETROVSK; ЛБС 22.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 22nd, 2025

SOUTHERN SECTION of the DPR-DNEPROPETROVSK; ЛБС 22.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 22nd, 2025

Following intense combat to liberate the cities of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov (Mirnograd), units of the "Center" Group intensified their efforts on the left flank (at the junction with the right flank of the "East" Group and "removed a thorn." On January 19, the large, key settlement of Novopavlovka (48°08′15″ N 36°46′58″ E, population 3,440 in 2001) in this sector was liberated. The village of Novopavlovka is situated on the bank of the Solenaya River. Upstream, at a distance of 5 km, is the village of Muravka (previously liberated), and downstream at a distance of 3 km is the village of Filiya (previously liberated). A radial highway T-04-28, running Novopavlovka-Mežhevaya-Slavyanka, passes through the village, where it intersects with the nodal lateral road M-30.



By seizing Novopavlovka, the units of the "Center" Group have reached the base of the watershed between the Solenaya and Kamenka rivers, which rests on the Volchya River. The Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive strongholds of Novopavlovka and Gavrilovka were/are forward screening areas protecting the important transport artery, the lateral road T-04-06 Krasnoarmeysk-Dnepropetrovsk (and the railway running parallel to it) laid along the ridge of the watershed. In this interfluve, intersected by numerous ravines, the enemy has established a network of blocking positions providing cover for the T-04-06 lateral road on the Raypole-Demurino line. Located on this line are nodal areas of the enemy rear and operational supply: Raypole, Mežhevaya, Bogdanovka, and Demurino. From these supply areas, via radial routes emanating from them, the enemy maneuvers forces and means along the contact line segment and supplies material to its grouping defending this important sector of Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.



North of the T-04-06 highway stretches the strategic lateral road M-30 Krasnoarmeysk-Pavlograd-Dnepropetrovsk, which, together with a parallel railway, runs in the lowland of the Byk and Samara rivers.



With the advance to the Novopavlovka-Gavrilovka line, the Russian Armed Forces are proceeding to eliminate a new, well-fortified Ukrainian defense sector in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast with a developed road network and a large number of settlements. This sector supports the Ukrainian grouping defending in Zaporozhye Oblast, and its neutralization is an important and necessary task at the current moment.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Dnepr' Group, through ongoing actions, have liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in Zaporozhye Oblast."

Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditches. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov)



In Zaporozhye Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces are developing an operation to form an encirclement of the Ukrainian Orekhov defensive area and cut its communication with the city of Zaporozhye via the H-08 highway. They are expanding the bridgehead along the Novoboykovskoe - Pavlovka line. On January 19, the settlement of Pavlovka (47°36′05″ N 35°30′51″ E, population 174 in 2001) was liberated. Russian paratroopers gained control over a number of ravines (Sukhaya, Shirokaya, Norovskaya), which the enemy used as anchors for defensive positions on the northwestern and western border of the Orekhov defensive area.

From this bridgehead, a southern enveloping maneuver against the settlement of Novoyakovlevka is possible; which will allow our forces to access the road O-081342 Novoyakovlevka-Yurkovka.