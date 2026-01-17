Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Southern' Group have liberated the settlement of Privole in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of decisive actions."

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

The Russian Armed Forces are "cutting off" the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense at the foundation of the Seversk salient. On January 16, the locality of Zakotnoe was liberated at the northern base. On January 17, in the area of the southern base, the locality of Privole was liberated (48°43′27″ N 37°52′08″ E, population 136 in 2001). It is located on the M-03 highway leading to the city of Slavyansk, at the center of the Kopanki Ravine which connects the localities of Bondarnoe, Privole, and Minkovka.

The bridgehead in the village of Privole, with control over the Kopanki Ravine and in coordination with neighboring units in the localities of Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Novomarkovo, creates a threat of flanking envelopment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' stronghold at Minkovka and will force the enemy to retreat beyond the line of the Severskyi Donets - Donetsk canal (channel).



Following the elimination of the threat to its left flank (from the locality of Minkovka), Russian units gain the opportunity to advance along the highway, enveloping the Fedorovka 2 - Dibrova area, thereby splitting the Seversk salient along the M-03 highway in the direction of Slavyansk, from southeast to northwest.

This, in turn, creates conditions for disrupting the supply system of the enemy's intermediate positions in the Rai-Aleksandrovka - Fedorovka 2 - Malinovka area and for overcoming the operational space between the Ukrainian Armed Forces' main defensive lines.



Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Servicemen of the 394th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the 'East' Group, during ongoing offensive operations, advanced up to 2.5 kilometers into the depth of the enemy's defense on the western bank of the Gaichur River and liberated the settlement of Priluki in Zaporozhye Oblast."



Map legend: the yellow line with red dots=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow Area=Activity.

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov)

The Russian Armed Forces are confidently advancing on the left bank of the Gaichur River and expanding the bridgehead along the Kostsintsevo - Zelenoe - Gulyaipole line. On January 16, the locality of Zhovtnevoe was liberated, and on January 17 - the locality of Priluki (47°45′07″ N 36°10′57″ E, population 58 in 2001) joined him. A continuous zone of control has been established from the southern outskirts of the locality of Ternovatoe to the city of Gulyaipole.

This bridgehead allows the Russian grouping to split the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line along the watershed ridge of the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers, while enveloping key Ukrainian supply and interaction hubs: Ternovatoe, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Zaliznichnoe. The Ukrainian defense system in this sector is built precisely along this line, enabling a deep envelopment of the Zaliznichnoe-Gulyaipole node.

[Zin Note: On the map above, I'm working on changing Gayichur to Gaichur. It was funny when I explained to Mikhail why this could be a problem))).]