Message from the Russian Ministry of Defence: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of ongoing decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Komarovka in Sumy Oblast."

Russian Armed Forces are preparing new bridgeheads to develop a buffer zone in Sumy Oblast. In our summary on January 5th, there was a mention of activity by Russian units in the northeast, in the area of the settlement Komarovka. On January 14th, assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces crossed the river Kleven (the state border is marked along its channel) and liberated the settlement (51°43′17″ N, 34°18′24″ E, population 116 as of 2001).

The village of Komarovka is located on the right bank of the Kleven River. Upstream at a distance of 1.5 km is the village of Belaya Bereza, and downstream at a distance of 3 km is the village of Kharkovka. Several peat bogs are located along the river channel. At a distance of 17.3 kilometers to the north-northeast, on the M-02 highway, is the international automobile checkpoint "Bachaevsk" (spelled Bachevsk on the map). This territory of Sumy Oblast forms a convenient salient.



On the map of Sumy Oblast, along the state border, we have marked five areas of combat activity.

The Russian Armed Forces are stretching the already scarce reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the border line, diverting them from the main zone of the special military operation in Donetsk and Zaporozhye oblasts. It remains a mystery to the enemy where and when Russian units will break through its defenses and penetrate the territory of the Oblast.



The Komarovka area is new, so we are presenting several illustrations at different scales so readers can familiarize themselves in more detail with the probable theater of military operations.