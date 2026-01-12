Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditches. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov)



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the 'Dnepr' Group, the settlement of Novoboykovskoe in Zaporozhye Oblast has been liberated."



Russian Armed Forces are conducting active operations on both flanks of the Zaporozhye direction.



On January 11, the settlement of Belogore on the direction's right flank was liberated. On January 12, an advance northeast from the settlement of Lukyanovskoe resulted in the liberation of the settlement of Novoboykovskoe (47°37′54″ N, 35°28′38″ E, population 34 in 2001). This small rural settlement is located on a tactically advantageous area. It is equidistant from two key Ukrainian defensive strongholds in this sector—the settlements of Magdalinovka and Novoyakovlevka (two kilometers to each). The Magdalinovka-Novoyakovlevka line covers a road junction that supplies the enemy's Orekhov grouping: highway C081306 Novoboykovskoe - Kamyshevakha, road O-081342 Novoboykovskoe - Novoyakovlevka - Yurkovka, and the dirt road Novoboykovskoe - Magdalinovka - Grigorovka.

The direction of the subsequent advance of Russian units—toward the settlement of Magdalinovka or Novoyakovlevka—will depend on the operational plan of the "Dnepr" grouping's command and the enemy's actions along this line.



An advance on Magdalinovka would mean control over the Pererva ravine and an approach to the settlement of Primorskoe from the northeast.



An advance toward the settlement of Novoyakovlevka would mean reaching the O-081342 highway in the direction of Yurkovka and outflanking the Ukrainian defensive positions in the area of the Shirokaya and Norovskaya ravines, which are currently holding back the advance of Russian assault groups from the Malye Shcherbaki - Shcherbaki line. Furthermore, movement in this direction, with a subsequent push toward Yurkovka, offers the possibility of establishing fire control over the radial highway H-08—the main supply route for the enemy grouping in the city of Orekhov—and creating a deep encirclement of the Orekhov defensive area.

An advance in the direction of the settlement of Kamyshevakha is also possible. However, extending a narrow breakthrough line deep into the Ukrainian positional area is unlikely without first securing the flanks and establishing a firm hold along the Magdalinovka-Novoyakovlevka line.