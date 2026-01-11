Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditches. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Dnepr' Group, as a result of ongoing and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Belogore in Zaporozhye Oblast."



To contain the offensive of the 'East' Group units on the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy (apparently) has withdrawn significant forces from other sectors and directed them to reinforce their grouping in the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole sector. Immediately, the area of responsibility of the 'Dnepr' grouping on the right flank became active.



On the 11th of January 2026, the settlement of Belogore (47°31′32″ N, 35°59′29″ E, population approx. 250 in 2019) was liberated. This rural settlement is located in a lowland at the base of the ridge dividing the Zherebets and Konka rivers, 3 kilometers from the Russian bridgehead at Malaya Tokmachka, and has no mountains (Belgore means "white mountain"). The river in this area is meandering, forming estuaries, oxbow lakes, and marshy lakes. To the north, on the elevated ground, lies a steppe plain with small settlements.

Nearby are transport connections supporting the eastern line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The roads T-08-14 Omelnik-Zaliznichnoe and O-081344 Svoboda-Verkhnyaya Tersa are radial routes for the eastern sector and lateral routes for the southern facade of the southeastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction. It is about 9 kilometers over the flat elevated terrain to the settlement of Novoselovka with the T-08-14 road, and about 12 kilometers to the settlement of Chervonaya Krinitsa, located near an anti-tank ditch, with the possibility of controlling the T-04-08 highway.

It can be assumed that Russian Armed Forces positions in Malaya Tokmachka pin down the enemy in the Orekhov defense area, while from Belogore, with access to the watershed heights, a northeastern envelopment of the city of Orekhov is possible, in cooperation with the left flank forming an envelopment from the western direction (Lukyanovskoe - Novoyakovlevka).

It is necessary to recall that in 2023, the enemy created an operational direction here with developed rear areas, a transport network, a second echelon of strongholds and fortified positions to support a counteroffensive towards the Russian land corridor to Crimea. Therefore, an offensive in these sectors is only possible in cooperation with the forces of the 'East' Group, which is advancing from the northeastern direction of Zaporozhye Oblast and the southern sectors of Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, where bridgeheads for a deep envelopment of the Orekhov operational area are being formed.



Based on what is visible from the situation, the main tasks in this direction are:



a) Control over the H-08 highway (Zaporozhye - Orekhov) on the Kamyshevakha-Yurkovka sector to disrupt the connection between the Orekhov defense area and the city of Zaporozhye.



b) Control over the T-04-08 and T-08-14 roads to split the southeastern sector along the Mirnoe-Novoselovka-Omelnik line.