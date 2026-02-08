Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions, units of the 'North' Group have established control over the populated area of Sidorovka in the Sumy Oblast."

Sumy to Kharkov

Glukhov Sector, Sumy Direction. The purple line with dashes represents the border with Russia.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to expand their footholds and occupy positions along the border for further actions to increase the area of the buffer zone.



On January 29, the settlement of Belaya Bereza in the Glukhov sector of the Sumy direction was liberated, in the interfluve of the Turochka and Loknya rivers. On February 8, control was established over the uninhabited settlement of Sidorovka (51°43′54″ N, 34°25′33″ E, with 10 people living there in 2001), where the enemy had set up positions for border defense units.

Moving from west to east (Komarovka, Belaya Bereza, Sidorovka), the Russian Armed Forces, over the course of 25 days (from January 14 to February 8), prepared a foothold, stretching 8 kilometers, for advancing to the heights of the southern part of the watershed of the Kleven and Loknya rivers.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group have established control over the populated area of Glushkovka in the Kharkov region."

Kupyansk and Izyum Direction

In the Kupyansk sector of the Oskol direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping in the area of the city of Kupyansk. On February 8, control was established over the populated area of Glushkovka (49°35′08″ N, 37°42′55″ E, population 800 in 2001). The populated area is located 2 km from the Oskol reservoir (left bank). By advancing from south to north, Russian units are tightening the 'noose' in which about 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants are located.





Zin Note: I know we use terms like "watershed" and "interfluve" a lot. An interfluve is the land between two adjacent streams or river valleys that belong to the same drainage basin. A watershed (or drainage divide) is the higher ridge that separates different drainage basins from each other.

Also, here is a reminder on what some of the letters mean



- ОА – combined arms army,

- гв. – Guards (this is an honorary title for a distinguished group),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. –paratrooper assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...



### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division.