Kharkov Oblast (North-East); Area of the Buffer Zone

Buffer Zone: Volchansk-Degtyarnoe-Melovoe; The yellow line represents the line of combat contact July 17, 2025. The dotted area is the “Buffer Zone” formed thus far.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have established control over the settlement of Chugunovka in Kharkov Oblast."



Following the ongoing operations of the "North" group on the Volchansk sector of the Kharkov direction, the Velikiy Burluk sector has become active again. On the right flank of this sector, the settlement of Melovoe was liberated on July 7, 2025, and Russian units began moving south and southwest from the state border, along a system of ravines, enveloping the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Grigorovka-Kolodeznoe-Mitrofanovka, which was created with reliance on the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River.

The enemy was forced to transfer formations from other directions to this sector to eliminate the threat that had arisen over the Bely Kolodez and Velikiy Burluk settlements. These two settlements are key centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where command posts of troop groupings covering the Volchansk and Velikiy Burluk sectors of the Kharkov direction are located, and where rear support and supply areas have been established.

On February 7, the settlement of Chugunovka (50°10′59″ N 37°36′26″ E, population 170 in 2001) was liberated. Russian Armed Forces have reached the T-21-04 highway Olkhovatka-Prikolotnoe-Bely Kolodez. In operational terms, converging strikes from Volchansk to Bely Kolodez and Chugunovka to Prikolotnoe cut off a significant part of Kharkov Oblast (a triangle with its apex at the Degtyarnoe settlement and its base along the T-21-04 highway). In tactical terms, this provides the possibility for Russian units to reach the Olkhovatka-Prikolotnoe line creating a wide envelopment of the Veliky Burluk hub from the north and control of the heights along the watershed ridge of the Plotva and Veliky Burluk rivers with their system of ravines and drainage channels.

I circled the Platva and Velikiy Burluk rivers. The watershed ridge is a high-point of elevation between two rivers.

After the final resolution of the task in the Kupyansk area and the blocking of the Oskol grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an interesting operational-strategic operation by the Russian Armed Forces will unfold in these neighboring sectors.