Summary to Kharkov

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "During the week, as a result of ongoing offensive actions by units of the 'North' Group, the populated area of Zelenoe in the Kharkov region was liberated, and on February 5, the populated area of Popovka in the Sumy region was taken under control."

Central Sumy Oblast

The 'North' Group of the Russian Armed Forces continues to develop sections of the buffer zone in the Sumy Oblast.



On January 5, 2026, the populated area of Grabovskoe was liberated, and today, on February 5, the populated area of Popovka (50°46′07″ N, 35°28′16″ E) has been liberated as well, as reported by the press center of the Russian Ministry of Defense on February 6. This is an uninhabited settlement where 10 people lived in 2001. The rural residential area of Popovka is located at one of the sources of the Ilek River on the border with Russia. At a distance of 1 km northwest is the uninhabited settlement of Moskalevka, and 1.5 km away is the village of Vysokoe, which was liberated on December 20, 2025.

Russian units are creating a staging area along the main radial roads of this area: C-190610, O-190608 and O-190605. The logic of the actions suggests that a possible advance to the populated area of Pokrovka (northwest of Popovka), to the T-19-18 highway, is likely. Thus, a staging area will be formed for an advance to the populated area of Krasnopole - the main transport and logistical hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this area.