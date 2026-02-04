Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: “Units of the ‘South’ Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.”

Konstantinovka Direction

Kramatorsk to Krasnoarmeysk

In the Konstantinovka sector of the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are preparing the conditions for developing combat operations to liberate the city of Konstantinovka on the left flank of the sector.

The western covering belt, created by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with reliance on the Gruzskaya River (on the Druzhkovka-Zolotoi Kolodez line), allows the enemy to maneuver forces and means using the Berestovaya, Lozovaya, and Berestovataya ravines to conduct counterattacks against the flank of the advancing Russian units moving along the H-32 highway, which liberated the settlement of Berestok on 30.01.2026.

To ensure the actions of the formations and units of the “South” Group advancing towards the city of Konstantinovka from the southwestern direction, the group’s command is conducting supporting operations on large and small radii. On the large radius, through ongoing operations along the Kazennyi Torets and Poltavka rivers, Russian units are advancing in the direction of Shakhovo - Krasny Kut - Novogrigorievka, pinning down the enemy’s maneuver from this area.

On the small (close) radius, operations are being conducted from the H-32 highway along the Lozovaya and Dolgaya ravines in the directions of the settlements of Dolgaya Balka (Artema) - Novoselovka and Berestok - Ilinovka.

These actions create screens on the left flank of the advancing units and prepare bridgeheads for an assault on the western outskirts of the city.

In the course of executing these tasks, units of the “South” group liberated the large settlement of Stepanovka (48°27′52″ N 37°36′21″ E, population 624 in 2001). The rural settlement of Stepanovka is located at the head of the Lozovaya ravine in the area of old air defense unit launch positions. The settlement of Dolgaya Balka (Artema) practically adjoins it, through which the Druzhkovka - Nikolaipole - Ilinovka - Konstantinovka road passes, connecting the Druzhkovka area with enemy positions to the west of the Konstantinovka area. The Russian units advancing from the H-32 highway hold the terrain advantage in terms of height.

Further operations are likely to seize the Dolgaya Balka - “launch positions” area for reaching the Ilinovka-Dolgaya Balka line, enveloping the western outskirts of the city of Konstantinovka.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: “Units of the ‘East’ Group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy’s defense and, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Staroukrainka in Zaporozhye Oblast.”

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with dashed blue lines between them represent the (AFU) Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with dashed blue lines running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka-Orekhov defense line. The elongated blue arches facing alternating directions with a parallel solid blue line represent “blocking positions” of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

East Group Area of Responsibility; The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow represents the area of activity.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the formations and units of the “East” Group are reaching the watershed ridge of the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers, to the line of the Pokrovskoe - Zaliznichnoe railway. They are breaching the enemy’s defensive line on the western slopes of the interfluve. Bridgeheads are being prepared for operations to envelop and liberate the key transport hubs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defensive line between Pokrovskoe and Gulyaipolskoe: the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Zaliznichnoe.

On February 4, units of the 114th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment liberated the settlement of Staroukrainka (47°40′20″ N 36°09′36″ E, population 128 in 2001). The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defensive area of Tsvetkovoe - Petrovka - Staroukrainka, which covered the transport hubs of Verkhnyaya Tersa and Zaliznichnoe, has been dismembered. A bridgehead for the northwestern envelopment of the Zaliznichnoe settlement has been expanded, and once they seize the Tsvetkovoe positions, Russian assault groups will gain the ability to advance towards the Verkhnyaya Tersa transport junction from two directions.

Beyond the Terenovatoe-Rizdvyanka-Verkhnyaya Tersa-Gulyaipolskoye line, having overcome the area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ blocking positions on the western slopes of the watershed, the formations and units of the Russian group will reach the next line of the enemy’s defensive positions, constructed with reliance on the Verkhnyaya Tersa River on the Novonikolaevka-Orekhov sector.