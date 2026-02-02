Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault troops of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group have liberated Pridorozhnoe in Zaporozhye Oblast. An enemy defense area of over three square kilometers has come under our control. As a result of combat operations, up to a platoon of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, 4 units of automotive equipment, over 5 hexacopters of the 'Baba Yaga' type, and 2 ground-based robotic complexes have been destroyed."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact October 28th, 2025. Yellow represents the area of activity.

Assault units of the "East" Group have reached the line of the Pokrovskoe - Zaliznichnoe railway section, which runs along the watershed ridge of the Gaichur and Verkhnyaya Tersa rivers. Here, they liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoe (47°48′41″ N 36°06′31″ E, population 50 in 2001).

Russian servicemen control the entrance to the large Solenaya ravine, which stretches through the Rizdvyanka settlement to the Solenaya River, which flows into the Verkhnyaya Tersa River.

Map from January 30th, so the line of combat contact here is outdated.

A bridgehead is being formed for the right flank to advance towards the Rizdvyanka settlement, through which the radial road O-081238 passes. This road turns south in the settlement and, running along the line of contact, becomes a front-line supply route supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense belt of Rizdvyanka-Verkhnyaya Tersa-Zaliznichnoe. On the left flank of the sector, Russian assault groups have reached the southern outskirts of the Zaliznichnoe settlement.

Units of the "East" Group of forces are beginning the liquidation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense belt between Rizdvyanka and Zaliznichnoe, which runs along the reverse slopes of the watershed. Further ahead lies the enemy's line of blocking positions, which cover the next Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense line created with reliance on the Verkhnyaya Tersa River.



The map you have been presented with is becoming outdated, as the Russian army is erasing the Ukrainian Armed Forces' layer from this sector of the Zaporozhye direction. Therefore, in the next summary, you will see a new map with the operational space of the Novonikolaevka-Orekhov sector.