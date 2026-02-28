Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
13h

Victory to Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran in their war against the combined Satanic Forces of America.

Reply
Share
2 replies
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
8h

Thanks for your great work Marat!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture