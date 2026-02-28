Liptsy Area of the Kharkov Direction

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault groups of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army broke into the settlement, cleared houses, and consolidated their positions. Before the assault, artillery and drone operators worked precisely. They suppressed UAV launch points, conducted counter-battery warfare, and burned out Ukrainian Armed Forces' firing positions."



On February 1, the "North" Group activated the Liptsy sector of the Kharkov direction—the settlement of Zelenoe was liberated. The likely goal is to advance in the Murom River valley and, controlling the heights of the Murom and Kupevakha rivers' watershed, reach the settlement of Veseloe with its crossing over the river and cut the C212519 front-line supply route.

On February 28, assault units of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoe (50°12′33″ N 36°34′00″ E, population 91 in 2001). The rural settlement is located on the bank of the Murom River, on the slope of the Muromka ravine. It is 3 kilometers to the Veseloe defensive area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Excellent work by the assault troops of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 5th Army of the 'East' Group —they have taken Gorkoe in Zaporozhye Oblast.





The Primorye warriors decisively rushed forward, drove the enemy out of their strongholds, and consolidated on new lines. An entire enemy defense zone—up to 6 square kilometers, including Gorkoe itself and its surroundings—has come under control.



Enemy losses: five AFVs, 12 UAV control points, seven hexacopters. Plus, key communication nodes were suppressed."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov

Units of the "East" Group are tearing the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense apart with alternating strikes on sectors along the entire line of contact, and then, expanding the driven-in "wedges," where they are collapsing the "wall" of the enemy's defensive positions through flanking envelopments of its main hubs and defense areas.

On February 28, assault groups of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade crossed the O-081238 road (Rizdvyanka-Vozdvizhevka-Verkhnyaya Tersa-Zaliznichnoe) and liberated the settlement of Gorkoe (47°39′53″ N 36°05′59″ E, population 68 in 2001).

The rural settlement is located at the source of the Verkhnyaya Tersa River (which means it is the highest point on the reverse slope of the Gaichur-Zherebets watershed), 2.5 kilometers from the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa.

A bridgehead has been prepared for a southern encirclement of the Ukrainian defense node at Verkhnyaya Tersa, which controls the radial route O-081344 connecting the Gaichur line of Ukrainian defense, being destroyed by the 'East' Group, with the second line of defensive positions from Novonikolaevka-Orekhov. This bridgehead also allows the Russian group to encircle the lowland area near Gulyaipolskoe (Komsomolskoye) with access to the T-08-14 route, along the Rezanaya and Shestipale ravines, in a meridional direction (north to south) meeting Russian units controlling the Mirnoe area.