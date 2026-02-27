Area of Krasnoarmeysk to Gulyaipole

Southern Area of the DPR; Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact as of October 22nd, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group have occupied more advantageous lines and positions, liberating the settlement of Krasnoznamenka in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."



The "Center" Group has activated its left flank in the area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Novopavlovka defensive fortification hub. Assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces forded the Solenaya River, entered the territory of Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, and liberated the settlement of Krasnoznamenka/Belyakovka (48°11′11″ N 36°52′45″ E, population 16 in 2001). The village is located on the right bank of the Solenaya River; here begins the C-040815 road (Raipole - Muravevka/Krasnoznamenka), which leads to the main front-line supply route of this direction, the T-04-06 highway (Dnepropetrovsk - Krasnoarmeysk/Pokrovsk). One kilometer to the northwest lies the settlement of Muravevka — a stronghold of the enemy's blocking positions relying on the Chemerlik ravine.

This action creates a threat to the left flank of the enemy grouping defending in the Novopavlovka area, which serves as the central district of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Mezhevaya - Prosyanaya defensive hub.

We are likely observing the development of a combined operation between neighboring army groups ("Center" and "East"). Following the liberation of the Novopavlovka settlement and the advance of Russian units to the Kamenka River area, activation of the right flank of the "East" army group on the Gavrilovka - Pokrovskoe line, in the direction of the H-15 highway, may begin.